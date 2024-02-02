The 31-year-old smoked his fourth ODI fifty (Source: X/@ICC)

Roston Chase slams 59 in maiden ODI outing against Australia

What's the story West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase hammered a fiery half-century in the opening ODI against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The right-handed batter played a rescuing knock and ended up scoring 59 off 67 balls. His knock was laced with seven boundaries. Chase is playing his maiden ODI game against the Aussies. Here are his stats.

A fine hand from Chase

Batting first at the MCG, WI suffered a top-order collapse as debutant pacer Xavier Bartlett was sensational in the powerplay. Chase arrived in the middle with the scorecard reading 59/4. He joined forces with Keacy Carty and the duo bailed the visitors out of trouble with a 110-run stand for the fifth wicket. Chase eventually fell prey to veteran leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

A look at Chase's ODI career

Chase has been in and out of the ODI team since making his debut in the format in 2017. Standing in his 43rd game in the format, the batter has raced to 746 runs at a below-par average of 26.64. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old smoked his fourth ODI fifty. With his off-spin, Chase has snapped 27 ODI wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.87.

Carty-Chase script this partnership record

The 110-run stand between Carty and Chase is now the second-highest partnership for a WI pair on Australian soil (for the fifth wicket or lower). They are only behind Clive Lloyd and Vivian Richards's 152-run stand against Sri Lanka in the 1985 Brisbane ODI. That partnership was also recorded for the fifth wicket.