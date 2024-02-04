Williamson has raced past 8,350 Test runs (Source: X/@ICC)

Kane Williamson slams his 30th Test ton, fourth against SA

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:28 am Feb 04, 2024

What's the story Veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has brought up his 30th Test century. He breached the 100-run mark on Day 1 of the series opener against South Africa in Mount Maunganui. Williamson was watchful as the track had assistance for fast bowlers. He recorded a century stand with Rachin Ravindra to dent the visitors. This was his fourth Test ton against SA.

Knock

A watchful knock from Williamson

Put into bat, NZ lost opener Devon Conway (1) cheaply as Williamson arrived to bat in the second over. He and Tom Latham (20) consolidated thereafter with a 38-run stand before the latter departed. Williamson eventually found a potent partner in Ravindra as the duo powered the side past the 200-run mark.

Stats

Williamson equals these names

Williamson now owns 30 Test tons as he has equaled West Indies's Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Australia's Matthew Hayden, and England's Joe Root in terms of Test centuries. Only Steve Smith (32) owns more Test tons among active players. Meanwhile, playing his 97th Test match, Williamson has raced past 8,350 runs, averaging 54-plus. He also has 33 fifties. Notably, Williamson is NZ's highest run-getter in Tests.

2023

Four Test tons in 2023

Williamson enjoyed a gala run in Tests last year and he seems determined to extend his streak. He smoked four tons in the longest format last year, out of which three came in consecutive innings. The tally includes a double-ton against Sri Lanka. No other batter smoked more Test tons in 2023. He finished the year with 695 runs from seven Tests at 57.91