Harry Kane smashed home his 24th Bundesliga goal (Photo credit: X/@HKane)

Harry Kane equals these unique records in Bundesliga: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 12:18 am Feb 04, 202412:18 am

What's the story Harry Kane smashed home his 24th Bundesliga goal in Bayern Munich's 3-1 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach on matchday 20 of the 2023-24 season. Kane equaled a club record as the highest scorer in a debut season. He also equaled the most goals scored after 20 Bundesliga matches in a season. Kane has been flying and his dominance is at its peak.

Records

Massive records for Kane

Kane's header against Gladbach means he equaled the record for the most goals after 20 Bundesliga matches in a season. Kane has the same total as Gerd Muller (1969-70) and Robert Lewandowski (2020-21). Both Muller and Lewy achieved it for Bayern. Meanwhile, the Englishman now has the joint-most goals in the first Bundesliga season for Bayern, equaling Luca Toni (24 in 2007-08).

Do you know?

Joint-second highest scorer in a debut season

Kane is now the joint-second highest scorer in a debut season in the competition. Besides equaling Toni, Kane has gone level with Marek Mintal (24 goals for FC Nurnberg in 2004-05). Meanwhile, he surpassed Roy Makaay (23 goals for Bayern in 2003-04).

Information

Kane has 36 goals involvement in 2023-24 season

Besides his 24 goals in the Bundesliga this season, Kane also owns 5 assists. Meanwhile, he has four goals and three assists in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 season. His goals involvement tally is 36 (G28 A8).

Bayern

Second-placed Bayern shine in a comeback win

Bayern were 1-0 down before making a comeback. Nico Elvedi scored in the 35th minute for Gladbach. Bayern equalized via Aleksandar Pavlovic with veteran Thomas Muller making the assist. Kane then scored in the 70th minute before defender Matthijs de Ligt made it 3-1 with an assist from Leroy Sane. Bayern have collected 50 points from 20 matches and trail Bayer Leverkusen (52).