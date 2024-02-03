Richarlison scored a brace for Spurs (Photo credit: X/@SpursOfficial)

Tottenham register this unwanted Premier League record in 2-2 draw

By Rajdeep Saha 09:49 pm Feb 03, 202409:49 pm

What's the story Tottenham were held to a 2-2 draw by Everton, who scored a 94th-minute goal on matchday 23 of the 2023-24 Premier League season on Saturday at Goodison Park. For the 8th time this season, Spurs went on to concede in injury-time. As per Opta, it's their most in a single Premier League campaign and the most of any side in the division this term.

Next Article

Do you know?

A fifth successive draw at Goodison Park between the two

A stoppage time equalizer from Jarrad Branthwaite meant it ended all square again between Everton and Spurs at Goodison Park. 1-1, 2-2, 0-0, 1-1, and 2-2 are the last five scores here between them.