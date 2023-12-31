Premier League 2023-24, Nottingham Forest stun Manchester United 2-1: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:40 am Dec 31, 202302:40 am

Nicolas Dominguez scored the opening goal for Nottingham Forest (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Nottingham Forest defeated Manchester United 2-1 on matchday 20 of the 2023-24 Premier League on Saturday. Nicolas Dominguez handed Forest the lead in the 64th minute before Marcus Rashford came up with the all-important equalizer in the 78th minute but Morgan Gibbs-White's 82nd-minute strike was the winning goal for the hosts. This was United's ninth defeat of the ongoing Premier League campaign. Here's more.

Manchester United registered this unwanted record in the Premier League

Manchester United have struggled to get shots away. As per Squawka, the Red Devils have had one or fewer shots in the first half of a Premier League game against a non 'Big Six' side for the first time since November 2019 against Sheffield United. They finally netted a goal in the 78th minute when Rashford hammered the equalizer.

Nottingham Forest's historic win over United in Premier League

As per Squawka, Nottingham Forest have won a Premier League game against Manchester United for just the second time in the competition's history. The last time they defeated the Red Devils, Alfe-Inge Haaland started in the midfield and Erling Haaland wasn't even born. This is the first time in 12 games in all competitions that Forest defeated United, who won the last 11 games.

Manchester United's dismal run in 2023

Manchester United have lost 21 games in all competitions in 2023 - only in 1930 (28), 1975 (25), and 1921 (24) have they ever lost more in a calendar year. Meanwhile, United have lost as many as nine of their first 20 league games in a season for the first time since the 1989-90 season.

A look at the match summary

It was a scrappy first half as both teams tried their best to break the deadlock but with no luck. In the second half, it was more the same until Dominguez opened the scoring for Forest in the 64th minute. But Rashford restored parity for Manchester United with a timely goal. Eventually, Gibbs-White scored the winning goal in the 82nd minute of the game.

Nottingham Forest rose to the 15th spot in the standings

This was Nottingham Forest's fifth win of the current Premier League season as they rose to the 15th spot in the standings. They have registered 20 points with five wins and as many draws while suffering 10 defeats from 20 matches this season. Meanwhile, United are seventh and could move down to ninth in the standings.

Rashford scores his 79th Premier League goal

In 258 Premier League appearances, Rashford has raced to 79 goals. In 19 league matches this season, Rashford has scored three goals, besides registering two assists.