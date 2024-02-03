It was a fantastic bowling display from Jasprit Bumrah (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah scripts these unique records with 6/45 versus England

09:22 pm Feb 03, 2024

What's the story Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India on Day 2 against England in the second Test in Visakhapatnam. He picked up his 10th Test five-wicket haul and only his second on home soil courtesy of his 6/45 against the Three Lions in their first innings. Thanks to his heroics, India restricted England to 253, gaining a 143-run lead.

Spell

A brilliant exhibition of pace bowling from Bumrah

After the spinners had removed the two English openers, Bumrah worked his magic by setting up Joe Root once again. Later, he delivered one of the best deliveries of his career to knock over Ollie Pope. The speedster was breathing fire when he forced Jonny Bairstow to perish after playing a loose shot. Eventually, he removed Ben Stokes, Tom Hartley and James Anderson.

Stats

Second Test fifer on home soil, 10th fifer overall

As mentioned, this was Bumrah's 10th five-wicket haul and second at home. Bumrah has ruled the roost for India in away matches but here he was solid on a track that favored run-scoring. It was his 3rd five-wicket haul against England. He also owns three against South Africa. He has picked up two fifers against WI and one each versus Australia and Sri Lanka.

Record

Fastest Indian pacer to claim 150 Test wickets

Having taken 34 games to complete 150 (152) wickets, Bumrah is the fastest Indian pacer to accomplish the mark. He broke the record of Kapil Dev, who took 39 matches. While Erapalli Prasanna and Anil Kumble also took 34 Tests apiece to get the mark, Ravichandran Ashwin (29) and Ravindra Jadeja (32) are the only Indians to reach the milestone faster than Bumrah.

England

50 scalps versus England; dismisses Root for the 8th time

Bumrah has completed 50 (53) Test wickets against England at 21.18. He is the ninth Indian bowler to scalp 50-plus Test wickets against the Three Lions. Notably, Bumrah dismissed Joe Root for the eighth time. Bumrah has equaled Aussie duo Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc in dismissing Root on eight occasions. Josh Hazlewood leads with 11 dismissals and is followed by Pat Cummins (10).

Average

Second-best bowling average in Test cricket (min 150 wickets)

As per Cricbuzz, Bumrah's current bowling average of 20.28 is the second-best among bowlers with 150 or more Test scalps. He is only behind England's Sydney Barnes (16.43) in this regard. 20.53 - Alan Davidson, 20.94 - Malcolm Marshall, 20.97 - Joel Garner, and 20.99 - Curtly Ambrose are next. Ashwin (26.57) trails the pacer among Indian bowlers.

Information

Bumrah attained this Test record

Bumrah became the fastest Indian pacer to claim 150 Test wickets as he registered the feat in only 6,781 balls. Trailing him is Umesh, who achieved the milestone in 7,661 balls. Mohammed Shami (7,755) and Kapil Dev (8,378) hold the third and fourth spots.

Information

Best figures at home by an Indian seamer (since 2000)

As per Cricket.com, Bumrah's 6/45 is the best bowling figures for an Indian pacer in a home Test match since 2000. Veteran pacer Umesh Yadav trails him in this regard with his 6/88 against West Indies in 2018 in Hyderabad.

Do you know?

Do you know?

Bumrah has also matched Dev with his heroics as he was the last Indian seamer to dismiss an opposition's number 3, 4, 5, and 6 in an innings in a Test in India. Dev claimed 9/83 against the West Indies in Ahmedabad in 1983.

Numbers

Decoding Bumrah's sensational stats in Tests

Bumrah has played 34 matches, having claimed 152 wickets at 20.28. 6/27 versus West Indies is his best bowling performance in an innings. 9/81 versus Australia in 2018 is his best match haul. In six home matches, Bumrah owns 32 wickets at 12.80. He owns 126 scalps away at 21.10 (8 five-wicket hauls).

Information

Leading wicket-taker in 2024

Bumrah is now the leading wicket-taker in Tests this year. He owns 20 scalps from five innings at an average of 10. He has claimed one four-fer and two five-wicket hauls. He surpassed Hazlewood, who has 19 scalps at 11.63.