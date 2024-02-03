Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Joe Root for eighth time in Tests (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Joe Root has struggled against Jasprit Bumrah in Tests: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:27 pm Feb 03, 202403:27 pm

What's the story Joe Root was once again dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in Test cricket. Bumrah outfoxed Root on Day 2 of the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Root came to the crease when England were 114/2 following the dismissal of Zak Crawley. However, it was Bumrah, who outsmarted Root, who fell for a 10-ball 5. Here are further details.

Dismissal

How did Bumrah get Root?

Bumrah kept Root confused in the 26th over of England's innings by bowling both ways. And then, the fifth ball was in the corridor of uncertainity. Root tried to feed at it expecting the ball to come in. However, the it angled away instead to find the edge straight to Shubman Gill at first slip, who accepted it. England were 123/3 with Root's dismissal.

Bumrah vs Root

Root averages 15 against Bumrah in India

As per ESPNcricinfo, across 20 innings, Root has accumulated 245 runs against Bumrah in the longest format. He has been dismissed on eight occasions. Root averages 30.62 against Bumrah. He has managed to hit 28 fours, besides facing 357 dot balls. In India, Root averages 15 against Bumrah, who has dismissed the former three times. Root has 45 runs from 106 balls.

Do you know?

Bumrah equals Lyon and Starc's tally in dismissing Root

Root has been dismissed by Australia's Josh Hazlewood for the most number of times in Tests (11). Aussie skipper Pat Cummins is next with 10 dismissals. Bumrah has equaled fellow Aussie duo Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc in dismissing the star player eight times.

Summary

How has the match panned out?

India managed 336/6 on Day 1 before perishing for 396 on Saturday. Yashasvi Jaiswal ended up with a record-breaking 209. James Anderson was the pick of the bowlers with a spell worth 3/47. In response, England have lost six wickets for 180-plus runs. Bumrah has been excellent, picking three scalps so far. Besides Root, he dismissed Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow.