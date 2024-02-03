Axar has dismissed Zak Crawley on 4 occasions in Tests (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Axar Patel dismisses Zak Crawley for fourth time (Tests): Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:32 pm Feb 03, 202402:32 pm

What's the story Zak Crawley was the highlight among the English batters on Day 2 against India in the second Test at Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The England opener was at his dominant best as he raced to 76 from 78 balls before he fell to Axar Patel. This was the fourth time he had fallen to the Indian left-arm spinner in Tests. Here's more.

Key battle

Crawley averages 9.25 versus Axar

Crawley does not have the best record against left-arm spinners in Test cricket. Things get even worse when he faces left-arm spinners on subcontinent pitches. He has faced Axar across six Test innings and has fallen to him four times (37 runs at an average of 9.25). The Englishman has only slammed four boundaries. Crawley once again perished trying to attack Axar in Visakhapatnam.

Asia

A look at Crawley's numbers against left-arm spinners in Asia

Crawley is known for his aggressive playing style and under Brendon McCullum's coaching, he is given the license to express himself upfront. However, he has struggled against left-arm orthodox spinners in Asian conditions. As per Cricbuzz, in 111 balls against them, the England opener has fallen eight times, while scoring 64 runs. Axar and SL's Lasith Embuldeniya have dismissed him four times each.

Stats

Crawley completes 6,000 FC runs with 76 versus India

﻿Crawley's blazing 76 was his 11th Test fifty as he took the field for his 41st Test match. He has amassed 2,331 runs at an average of 31.93. Besides 11 fifties, Crawley has also hammered four centuries. He has amassed 282 runs against India from six matches at 25.63, slamming two fifties. With his 35th run, Crawley completed 6,000 (6,041) runs in First-Class cricket.

WTC

England's highest run-getter in the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle

The 26-year-old has been a stalwart for England up the order, especially in recent times. Crawley is England's highest run-getter in the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle with 607 runs from 12 innings at an average of 50.58. He has slammed a solitary century and three fifties. Overall, he is the fifth-highest run-getter in this WTC cycle.