'His second child is on the way,' says de Villiers on Kohli's absence

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's second child 'on way': AB de Villiers

By Ramya Patelkhana 08:44 pm Feb 03, 202408:44 pm

What's the story Former South Africa cricket skipper AB de Villiers on Saturday said that star India batter Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child. He made the revelation on a Q&A session on his YouTube channel while shedding light on Kohli's absence from the first two Tests against England. Putting an end to speculations surrounding the Indian cricketer's absence, de Villiers also supported Kohli's decision to prioritize his family during this significant phase of his life.

Next Article

Details

De Villiers shares conversation with Kohli, lauds his decision

Sharing a conversation he had with Kohli, de Villiers quoted the former as saying, "Just need to be with my family right now. I am doing well." The former South African captain added, "Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him... You can't judge [Kohli] for that." Kohli also emphasized the importance of being with his family at this time.

Insights

Said he looks forward to Kohli's return

De Villiers further expressed his eagerness to see Kohli back in action, stating, "I cannot wait to see him back. He is fine, he is doing well." Praising Kohli's decision to prioritize his family, he added, "If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family." However, de Villiers acknowledged that Kohli's presence would be missed but asserted that he had made the right decision.

What Next?

BCCI urges fans and media to respect Kohli's privacy

On January 22, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Kohli's withdrawal from the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons. The BCCI requested the media and fans to respect Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. It emphasized that the focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series.

Information

Reports on couple's second pregnancy surfaced last year

Back in September 2023, reports started making the rounds that Kohli and Sharma were expecting their second child. However, the power couple did not confirm anything. They got married in 2015 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika, in 2021.