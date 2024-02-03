Anmolpreet Singh slammed a brilliant double century against Chandigarh (Photo credit: X/@pcacricket)

2024 Ranji Trophy: Anmolpreet Singh clocks a double-century versus Chandigarh

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:50 pm Feb 03, 202406:50 pm

What's the story Punjab's Anmolpreet Singh smoked a double-century on Day 2 against Chandigarh in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The 26-year-old dasher reached the 200-run mark in 320 deliveries. He resumed on Day 2 at 132* and added 68 runs to reach the milestone. Courtesy of his exceptional knock, Punjab are 477/2 at stumps with Anmolpreet batting on 205*. Here are further details.

Next Article

Stats

A look at Anmolpreet's First-Class numbers

Playing his 39th FC match, Anmolpreet is closing in on 2,500 runs at an average above 43. Apart from seven hundreds, the 25-year-old has also hammered 11 fifties in red-ball cricket. This was his second 50-plus score in the ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign after he slammed a 60-run knock against Goa. His best score in FC cricket is 267 versus Chhattisgarh in 2017.

Knock

Absolute blitzkrieg from Anmolpreet

Anmolpreet came to the crease when Punjab lost Vishwa Pratap Singh early on. He added a superb 162-run partnership with Naman Dhir, who also slammed a brilliant 86-run knock. Later, after Dhir's departure, Anmolpreet joined forces with Prabhsimran Singh (171*) and the duo added a mammoth 307*-run partnership. Both batters are unbeaten. It remains to be seen how much long will Punjab bat.

Information

Second-highest partnership in the 2024 Ranji Trophy

Anmolpreet and Prabhsimran have added an unbeaten 307 runs together for the third wicket as they registered the second-highest partnership in the ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign. They are only behind the 345-run stand made by Baroda's Shivalik Sharma and Shashwat Rawat against Himachal Pradesh.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Batting first, Punjab lost Vishwa early on but a 162-run stand between Naman and Anmolpreet steadied the ship. Later, Anmolpreet stitched a brilliant partnership with Prabhsimran as Punjab were 307/2 on Day 1. They added 170 runs more on a shorter Day 2 as Punjab compiled 477/2 at stumps. Chandigarh failed to scalp a single wicket throughout the day.