Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal added 232 runs together on Day 2 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, only Test: Hosts in complete control

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:12 pm Feb 03, 202406:12 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka continued their stronghold on Afghanistan on Day 2 of the only Test at the SSC ground. The hosts resumed Day 2 at 80/2 and despite a shaky start, they have compiled 410/6 at stumps on Day 2. SL currently own a lead of 212 courtesy of centuries from Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal. SL will look to add more runs.

Next Article

Summary

Here's the summary of Day 2

SL lost Nishan Madhuska early on in Day 2 before Kusal Mendis was also sent back to the pavilion. Dimuth Karunaratne uncharacteristically threw his wicket away for 77. Mathews and Chandimal's 232-run stand helped SL regain their dominance in this match but eventually, they both perished. Sadeera Samarawickrama has looked comfortable for his unbeaten 21 as SL ended Day 2 compiling 410/6.

Karunaratne

35th Test fifty for Karunaratne

Karunaratne was 42* at stumps on Day 1 and he added another 35 runs on Day 2. Karunaratne slammed his 35th Test fifty as he hammered a 77 from 72 balls. The veteran opener looked in complete control until fell to Qais Ahmed in an attempt to attack. Karunaratne has amassed 6,708 runs from 89 Tests at 41.15 (50: 35, 100s: 16).

Chandimal

Chandimal smokes his ninth Test century at home

Chandimal came to the crease when SL were 148/3 and he batted brilliantly with Mathews as the two experienced players showed tremendous application and grit to pile up the runs. They added 232 runs together. Chandimal hammered 107 which was his 15th Test century and ninth on home soil. He has compiled 5,402 runs from 78 Tests at 43.91.

Information

Chandimal completes 2,500 Test runs at home

As per ESPNcricinfo, the 34-year-old has surpassed 2,500 runs on home soil (2,577). He averages 47.72. Overall, he became the 11th Sri Lanka batter to score more than 2,500 runs at home. He has hammered nine centuries and as many fifties on Lankan soil.

Mathews

A sensational 141 from Mathews

﻿Mathews held the SL innings together when they lost three wickets early on in Day 2. He along with Chandimal stitched a much-needed partnership where they mixed caution with aggression. They added 232 runs together. Even after Chandimal's departure, Mathews continued his onslaught until Qais removed him for 141. With his 16th Test century, Mathews has accomplished 7,502 runs at an average of 46.02.

Information

Mathews accomplished 11,500 runs in First-Class cricket

The all-rounder accomplished his 11,500 runs in First-Class cricket. He has smoked 30 centuries and 56 fifties with 270 being his career-best score. Notably, Mathews also surpassed 4,000 Test runs on home soil as he became only the fourth SL batter to do so.

Afghanistan bowlers

How have the Afghans fared?

It had been a tough day for the Afghanistan bowlers as they had to toil hard to get anything from the pitch. Qais and Naveed claimed figures of 2/93 and 2/80 respectively while Nijat Masood was the only other successful Afghanistan bowler. However, none of the bowlers showed the control and consistency needed in these pitches as they kept on leaking runs.