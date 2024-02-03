Dimuth Karunaratne is fifth-highest run-getter for Sri Lanka in Test cricket (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Dimuth Karunaratne hammers 16th Test fifty at home: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:47 pm Feb 03, 2024

What's the story Dimuth Karunaratne played a decent knock against Afghanistan in the only Test at the SSC ground. The Sri Lanka opener was 42* at stumps on Day 1 and he added another 35 runs on Day 2. Karunaratne slammed his 35th test fifty as he hammered a 77 from 72 balls courtesy of 12 boundaries. SL were 148/3 when Karunaratne was dismissed.

Knock

A missed opportunity for Karunaratne

Karunaratne looked in complete control in the last hour on Day 1 as he batted brilliantly with his opening partner Nishan Madushka. Resuming on Day 2, the latter was dismissed after they had stitched 93 runs together. However, Karunaratne continued on his merry way and brought up his half-century. However, he fell for 77 trying to attack Qais Ahmed.

Runs

Karunaratne averages 50.19 in home Tests

As per ESPNcricinfo, Karunaratne has amassed 3,614 runs from 74 innings at an impressive average of 50.19. Karunaratne has slammed 16 fifties along with 11 centuries at home. His career-best score of 244 which came against Bangladesh also came at home. Karunaratne has amassed 585 runs at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground in 13 innings at 45 while smashing four fifties and a hundred.

Record

Fifth-highest run-getter for Sri Lanka in Test cricket

Karunaratne has amassed 6,708 runs from 89 Tests at an average of 41.15. Notably, he is the fifth-highest run-getter for the Lankan Lions. He is only behind players like Kumar Sangakkara (12,400), Mahela Jayawardene (11,814), Angelo Mathews (7,400-plus), and Sanath Jayasuriya (6,973) in terms of Test runs. Among active players, only Mathews has scored more runs in this format.

2021

Highest run-getter for Sri Lanka since 2021 in Test cricket

The veteran opener has been extremely consistent in the longest format of the game. He is the highest run-scorer for the Lankan Lions in Test cricket since 2021. Karunaratne has hammered 2,156 runs from 22 Tests at an average of 56.73 in this period. He has slammed seven hundred and 11 fifties since 2021. Mathews trails him in this regard with 1,400-plus runs.

Test career

A look at his illustrious Test career

Playing his 89th Test match, Karunaratne has compiled 6,708 runs at an average of 41.15. Besides slamming 35 fifties, he has also hammered 16 centuries in Test cricket. This was his first encounter with Afghanistan in this format and missed out on a well deserved century. Karunaratne has also scored 14,800-plus runs in First-Class cricket from 198 matches at an average over 46.