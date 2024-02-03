WI lost the series opener by eight wickets (Source: X/@ICC)

2nd ODI preview: Can WI bounce back against confident Australia?

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:44 pm Feb 03, 202412:44 pm

What's the story West Indies will fight for a much-needed win in the second ODI against Australia. The visitors put up a dismal show in the series opener and suffered an emphatic eight-wicket defeat. The likes of Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, and skipper Steve Smith slammed fifties for the Aussies. Keacy Carty and Roston slammed fifties for WI. Here we look at the preview.

Next Article

Details

Venue, pitch report, and streaming details

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the second ODI on February 4 (9:00am IST). One can hope for a perfect balance between bat and ball. While pacers will receive assistance early on, spinners can be effective in the middle overs. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, with the Disney+ Hotstar app having the streaming rights.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

The two teams have crossed swords in 144 ODIs so far, with Australia having a 77-61 lead. The tally includes three tied matches and as many abandoned games. WI's overall ODI record in Australia Down Under is decent as they have won 35 games and lost 42. However, their last win in this regard came over two decades ago (in 1997).

Summary

How did the first ODI pan out?

WI were off to a poor start and were reduced to 59/4. Xavier Bartlett claimed three scalps upfront. Carty and Chase then added 110 runs for the fifth wicket. Australia hit back and bowled the Windies out for 231. In response, Inglis showed a lot of aggression and set the base. Green and Smith then hit match-winning unbeaten fifties to help their side win.

XIs

Here are the Probable XIs

Australia (Probable XI): Travis Head, Josh Inglis (WK), Steven Smith (C), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Lance Morris, Adam Zampa. WI (Probable XI): Justin Greaves, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (C & WK), Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Hayden Walsh, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas.

Performers

Here are the key performers

Carty rescued his side following a top-order collapse in the opener and scored 88. Chase also played a rescuing knock and ended up scoring 59 off 67 balls. Bartlett claimed a four-fer in the first ODI, which marked his debut in the format. Inglis faced 43 balls for his 65. Green (77*) and Smith (79*) added 149* runs for the third wicket.

Dream11

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Shai Hope, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Travis Head (C), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty (VC), Rostan Chase, Cameron Green, Romario Shepherd, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Shai Hope (VC), Steven Smith (C), Travis Head, Keacy Carty, Mathew Short, Rostan Chase, Cameron Green, Romario Shepherd, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott.