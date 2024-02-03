Angelo Mathews completed 11,500 FC runs in 160 matches

What's the story Star all-rounder Angelo Mathews has completed 11,500 runs in First-Class cricket. The Sri Lanka veteran unlocked this feat with his 22nd run on Day 2 against Afghanistan in the only Test on Saturday. SL were 80/0 at stumps on Day 1 but they lost three wickets in the morning session of Day 2. Therefore, Mathews will be key for the hosts.

A look at his First-Class numbers

Playing his 160th FC encounter, Mathews has accomplished 11,500 runs at an average over 49. The all-rounder has hammered 30 centuries and 56 fifties in red-ball cricket with 270 being his career-best score. With the ball in hand, Mathews has returned with 63 wickets which includes a solitary fifer with a 47-plus bowling average. He made his FC debut in November 2006.

A look at his Test career

Mathews has served Sri Lanka cricket for a long time. He is taking the field for his 107th Test match while amassing more than 7,300 runs at an average over 45. The 36-year-old has slammed 15 centuries and 40 fifties in the longest format of the game with his best score being 200* against Zimbabwe. The all-rounder has also claimed 33 wickets.

Decoding his numbers in home, away and neutral Tests

The all-rounder has compiled more than 3,900 runs in 62 Tests with an average over 44. Mathews smashed six centuries and 24 fifties at home. In 39 away (home of opposition) Tests, Mathews has scored 2,891 runs at 48.44. He tonked eight tons and 12 fifties on foreign shores. He has scored 587 runs in six neutral Tests at 73.37 (50s: 4, 100: 1).

Third-highest run-getter for Sri Lanka in Test cricket

Mathews has amassed more than 7,300 runs from 107 Test matches at an average above 45. Notably, he is the third-highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in the longest format of the game. The 36-year-old all-rounder is only behind Lankan legends like Kumar Sangakkara (12,400) and Mahela Jayawardene (11,814). Mathews is among the three Lankan batters with 7,000-plus runs in this format.

Second-highest run-getter for Sri Lanka since 2021 (Tests)

The veteran all-rounder has been extremely consistent with the bat in the last few years. He is the second-highest run-getter for Sri Lanka in Test cricket since 2021. Mathews owns more than 1,400 runs from 21 Tests in this period while hammering five centuries and as many fifties. He is only behind Dimuth Karunaratne who has amassed more than 2,100 runs since 2021.