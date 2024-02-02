Australia tamed sorry West Indies in the first ODI at the MCG (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

02 Feb 2024

What's the story Australia tamed sorry West Indies in the first ODI at the MCG on Friday. West Indies put up a score of 231 from 48.4 overs. Keacy Carty scored 88 whereas Roston Chase slammed a fifty. For the Aussies, debutant Xavier Bartlett claimed 4/17. In response, fifties from Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, and Steve Smith helped the hosts claim a massive win (232/2).

How did the first ODI pan out?

West Indies were off to a poor start and were reduced to 59/4. Bartlett claimed three scalps upfront. Carty and Chase then added 110 runs for the fifth wicket. Australia hit back and bowled the Windies out for 231. In response, Inglis showed a lot of aggression and set the base. Green and Smith then hit match-winning unbeaten fifties to help their side win.

Carty

Keacy Carty slams career-best 88 against Australia

Carty rescued his side following a top-order collapse and ended up scoring 88 off 108 balls. This is now his highest ODI score. His knock was laced with six boundaries and two sixes. Notably, this was Carty's maiden ODI game against the Aussies. Overall, this was Carty's third fifty as he has raced to 528 runs in 20 games at an average of 35.20.

Chase

Chase slams 59 in maiden ODI outing against Australia

Senior player Chase played a rescuing knock and ended up scoring 59 off 67 balls. His knock was laced with seven boundaries. Chase has been in and out of the ODI team. Standing in his 43rd game in the format, the batter has raced to 746 runs at a below-par average of 26.64. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old smoked his fourth ODI fifty.

Duo

Carty-Chase script this partnership record

The 110-run stand between Carty and Chase is now the second-highest partnership for a WI pair on Australian soil (for the fifth wicket or lower). They are only behind Clive Lloyd and Vivian Richards's 152-run stand against Sri Lanka in the 1985 Brisbane ODI. That partnership was also recorded for the fifth wicket.

4-fer

Xavier Bartlett claims a four-fer on his ODI debut

Bartlett handed Australia a dream start, picking three quick wickets. He removed openers Justin Greaves and Alick Athanaze cheaply. Greaves was beaten by a fuller ball that nipped in. Athanaze departed for five after nicking a ball after opting to drive. Shai Hope then derived an edge after chasing a ball swinging away from the off stump. Lastly, he got Gudakesh Motie late on.

Record

Second-best bowling figures on debut for Australia

As per ESPNcricinfo, Bartlett's 4/17 is now the second-best bowling figures by an Aussie bowler on their debut. Anthony Dodemaide holds the record with a spell of 5/21 versus Sri Lanka in Perth, 1988. Meanwhile, Bartlett is just the fifth Aussie bowler to take four wickets or more in their debut outing. He joined Dodemaide, Stuart MacGill, CG Rackermann, and Xavier Doherty.

Inglis

Half-centurion Josh Inglis slams his career-best ODI score

Inglis, who opened for the Aussies, was part of a 79-run stand alongside Cameron Green for the second wicket after the hosts lost Travis Head (4). Inglis faced 43 balls for his 65. He hit 10 fours and a six, striking at 151.16. Playing his 19th ODI, Inglis owns 367 runs at 21.58. He owns three fifties. 65 is now his best ODI score