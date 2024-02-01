Bishnoi will be LSG's lead spinner (Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: Decoding the key stats of LSG's spin attack

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:10 am Feb 01, 2024

What's the story Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) didn't make much noise at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. LSG trusted most of their core players and made some minor changes to their roster at the event. They went big for local speedster Shivam Mavi while also adding other names to the mix. Here we decode the key stats of their spin attack.

Composition

Composition of LSG's spin attack

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been LSG's lead spinner since the 2022 season. In Amit Mishra, they boast the fourth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. All-rounder Krunal Pandya will contribute with his left-arm spin. Deepak Hooda and Krishnappa Gowtham can also contribute with their off-spin bowling. With this spin attack, LSG will be a force to reckon with, especially in home games.

Bishnoi

Bishnoi has been stellar in IPL

29 of Bishnoi's 53 IPL scalps have come in LSG colors as he is the leading wicket-taker for the franchise. His economy in the tournament reads 8.10. As per ESPNcricinfo, 46 of his wickets have come in the middle overs (7-15). He owns two and five wickets in powerplay and slog overs (16-20), respectively. Overall, the youngster boasts 134 T20 scalps (ER: 7.17).

Mishra

Mishra has not played much for LSG

While Mishra boasts 173 IPL wickets (ER: 7.36), only seven of them have come in LSG colors. The veteran owns 139 wickets in overs between 7 and 15 as his economy comes down to 7.12. While he has just six powerplay wickets, 28 of his scalps have come in the last five overs. Overall, the 41-year-old owns 284 T20 wickets (ER: 7.15).

Krunal

Krunal has been efficient with his bowling

While Krunal has returned with 70 IPL scalps, 19 of them have come in LSG colors. His economy in the tournament reads 7.33. 44 of his wickets have come in the middle overs (ER: 7.25). He has 15 and 11 scalps in the powerplay and slog overs, respectively. Overall, the 32-year-old has raced to 131 T20 wickets, conceding runs at 7.23.

Stats

Numbers of Hooda and Gowtham

Hooda has not bowled much in the LSG outfit as only one of his 10 IPL wickets has come for the franchise. Overall, he has 24 T20 wickets (ER: 7.57).Eight of Gowtham's 21 IPL wickets have come for LSG. He has an economy of 8.11 in the tournament. Coming to his T20 numbers, he owns 74 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.13.