Prithvi Shaw to make a comeback: Decoding his FC stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:13 am Feb 01, 202409:13 am

What's the story Dashing opener Prithvi Shaw has been added to Mumbai's squad for the ongoing 2024 Ranji Trophy season. Notably, the young batter has been out of action since August last year due to a knee ligament injury. He was under rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Shaw would now be determined to make a stunning comeback. Here we decode his First-Class stats.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Shaw sustained the injury during the 2023 One-Day Cup competition in England. His stint with Northamptonshire ended after he injured his knee while fielding against Durham on August 13. Shaw's inclusion is a major boost for the Mumbai team as the batter owns stunning numbers in First-Class cricket. His attacking batting at the top can take bowling line-ups by storm.

Numbers

A look at Shaw's FC numbers

Shaw made his FC debut against Tamil Nadu in the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy 2016-17. The right-hander scored a ton in the second innings (120), bagging the Player-of-the-Match award. He currently owns 3802 runs in FC cricket across 44 matches, averaging 50.02. Notably, he strikes at 82.97 in red-ball cricket. The tally includes 12 tons and 16 fifties.

Information

Shaw shot to fame in domestic cricket

Shaw bagged the spotlight after hitting a hundred on his Duleep Trophy debut. He equaled batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar to have scored a ton each in his debut matches of the Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy.

Feat

Second-highest score in Ranji Trophy history

Shaw scripted history last year by recording the second-highest individual Ranji Trophy score of all time. The dasher mustered 379 off 383 balls against Assam (49 fours, 4 sixes). Only Bhausaheb Nimbalkar, who scored an unbeaten 443 for Maharashtra against Kathiawar back in December 1948, is ahead of him in this regard. Overall, Shaw recorded the 17th-highest FC score of all time.

Campaigns

His run across the last two seasons

Shaw finished the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season with 595 runs across six games at 59.50. However, besides the 379-run knock, he slammed just a solitary 50-plus score at the event. Among Mumbai batters, only the veteran Ajinkya Rahane (634) scored more in the season. Meanwhile, Shaw had a mediocre run in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22. He managed 355 runs across 10 innings, averaging 35.50.

Tests

Century on Test debut for Shaw

Shaw made his international debut in a Test match against West Indies at home in 2018. He made the opportunity count, scoring 134 in his maiden innings. The youngster has amassed 339 Test runs in five matches, averaging 42.37. He last played a Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. Meanwhile, Shaw has featured in six ODIs, besides a solitary T20I appearance.