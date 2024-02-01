Liverpool beat rivals Chelsea 4-1 (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Liverpool humble Chelsea at Anfield in Premier League: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:48 am Feb 01, 202403:48 am

What's the story Liverpool beat rivals Chelsea 4-1 on matchday 22 of the ongoing Premier League 2023-24 season. Liverpool were at their dominant best and scored twice in the first half. Notably, Darwin Nunez missed a penalty. Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley, and Dominik Szoboszlai scored for Liverpool before Christopher Nkunku pulled one back for Chelsea. However, Luis Diaz scored his side's 4th goal to end the contest.

Liverpool have raced to 51 points from 22 matches and are the second team this season to score 50-plus goals after Manchester City, who thumped Burnley 3-1. City have 46 points from 21 matches (51 goals). Liverpool claimed their 15th win (D6 L1). Meanwhile, Chelsea are 10th, suffering their ninth defeat of the season. Chelsea have conceded 35 goals.

Key numbers for the Liverpool players

Bradley assisted Jota for the opener before turning scorer for the second. Bradley then assisted Szoboszlai. In two Premier League appearances, he has one goal and three assists. Playing his 159th Premier League match, former Wolves man Jota has 55 goals, including 8 this season (A2). Diaz assisted and scored versus Chelsea to own 12 Premier League goals and 7 assists.

Nunez hits the woodwork for the 7th time this season

Nunez saw his penalty crash off the post after looking for the top-right corner. However, he made amends with an assist for Diaz. As per Opta, Nunez has hit the woodwork 7 times in the Premier League this season, more than twice as many times as any other player. Making his 50th league appearance, he owns 10 assists (G16), including seven each this season.