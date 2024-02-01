Julian Alvarez scored a brace as Manchester City tamed struggling Burnley 3-1 (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Premier League 2023-24, Manchester City tame Burnley 3-1: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:10 am Feb 01, 202403:10 am

What's the story Julian Alvarez scored a brace as Manchester City tamed struggling Burnley 3-1 on matchday 22 of the Premier League 2023-24 season. City went 2-0 up in quick succession with Alvarez firing the hosts. Right after half-time, midfilder Rodri added the third to hand City the cushion. Ameen Al-Dakhil got a late consolation. Burnley remain 19th, suffering their 16th defeat of the season.

Next Article

Alvarez

Alvarez races to 17 Premier League goals

Alvarez's brace took him to 17 Premier League goals in 52 appearances (A6). In the ongoing season, the Argentine has clocked eight goals. All of his six assists in the league have come this season. Alvarez owns 15 goals in all competitions for City this season. He now has 15-plus goals in two successive seasons (17 in 2022-23.

Information

De Bruyne surpasses Rooney

Kevin De Bruyne, who assisted Alvarez's second goal, has raced to 104 Premier League assists. He surpassed Wayne Rooney (103) to become the third-highest assists provider in Premier League history. Ryan Giggs (162) and Cesc Fabregas (111) are ahead of the Belgian.

Records

Key records for Manchester City

As per Opta, City have now won 17 of their last 18 meetings with Burnley in all competitions. City have won 13 matches in a row against the Clarets with an aggregate score of 46-2. Since a 5-2 win over City in March 1963, Burnley are winless in 16 top-flight away matches versus City.

Numbers

Match stats and points table

City clocked 14 shots out of which four were on target from which they scored three. Burnley managed three shots on target from eight attempts. City had 75% ball possession and a pass accuracy of 90%. Pep Guardiola's City are second with 46 points from 21 matches. Notably, City have become the first side to score 50-plus goals in Premier League 2023-24.

Birthday

Unique feats for Alvarez

Alvarez is the 10th player to score 2+ goals in a Premier League match on their birthday. Meanwhile at the age of 24, he's now the youngest to do so. As per Squawka, Alvarez has now scored 10 goals at the Etihad across all competitions this season which is more than any other player.

MCIBUR

How did the match pan out?

Birthday boy Alvarez scored two early goals in the first half to put City in the driver's seat. He scored a header from Matheus Nunes's cross. After a well-worked feekick routine, De Bruyne's accuracy helped Alvarez get his second. Rodri scored the third after being fed by Phil Foden. City could have had more but it was Burnley with a late consolation.