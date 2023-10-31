Lionel Messi wins his eighth Ballon d'Or award

1/16

Sports 4 min read

Lionel Messi wins his eighth Ballon d'Or award

By Rajdeep Saha 03:09 am Oct 31, 202303:09 am

Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d'Or 2023 (Photo credit: X/@ballondor)

The biggest names in world football gathered for the prestigious Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremony in Paris. Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d'Or 2023 - his eighth crown. Messi edged past finalists Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Kevin De Bruyne. Meanwhile, Barcelona Femini's Aitana Bonmati clinched the Women's Ballon d'Or. The 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony took place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

2/16

Messi's trophy wins and stats in 2022-23

Messi managed to win the French Supercup and Ligue 1 with PSG in 2022-23. He also won his maiden FIFA World Cup crown with Argentina. Messi clocked 21 goals and 20 assists for PSG. He scored seven goals and provided three assists at the Qatar World Cup. He won the Golden Ball. Messi scored 41 goals and provided 26 assists for club and country.

3/16

Breaking down Messi's numbers (August 2022-July 2023)

From August 2022 to July 2023, Messi managed 21 goals for PSG, 17 for Argentina, and another three for Inter Miami FC, taking his tally to 41. Besides his 20 assists for PSG, he also clocked five for Argentina and one for Inter Miami FC.

4/16

Ballon d'Or rankings between 1-10 (men's)

1) Lionel Messi 2) Erling Haaland 3) Kylian Mbappe 4) Kevin De Bruyne 5) Rodri 6) Vinicius Junior 7) Julian Alvarez 8) Victor Osimhen 9) Bernardo Silva 10)Luka Modric.

5/16

8th Ballon d'Or win for Messi

Messi has extended his tally to an 8th Ballon d'Or win. Previously, the former Barcelona ace won the trophy in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, and 2021. Messi has also finished second on five occasions - (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017). He finished 3rd in 2007. Cristiano Ronaldo owns the second most Ballon d'Or wins (5). He is a six-time runner-up (3rd: 1).

6/16

Messi missed out on a nomination last year

In August 2022, Messi missed out on the 2022 Ballon d'Or nomination. Messi was left off the 30-man list of Ballon d'Or nominees for the first time since 2005. Messi's run of 15 consecutive nominations, featuring seven wins, had come to an end.

7/16

Haaland wins Striker of the Year award

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland had a defining 2022-23 season. Haaland racked up 52 goals for Man City from 53 matches after joining from Borussia Dortmund. He also scored four times for Norway. Overall, the youngster provided 10 assists. Haaland won the Premier League, FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League with City. He was the top scorer in the PL and UCL.

8/16

Haaland wins!

9/16

Bellingham wins the Kopa Trophy

France Football has also presented the Kopa Trophy to the best-performing player under 21 years of age. Current Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham has won the Kopa Trophy for the best player under 21.

10/16

Kopa Trophy winner

11/16

Vinicius Junior wins the Socrates award

Real Madrid and Brazil star Vinicius Junior bagged the Socrates award. Vinicius is the second recipient of an award that celebrates footballers' achievements off the field. Vinicius set up Instituto Vini Jr, an organization that aims to use technology and sport to educate young Brazilians and also make the country a more equal place. Last year, Sadio Mane won the inaugural Socrates award.

12/16

Socrates award!

13/16

Emiliano Martinez wins the Yachine Trophy

Premier League club Aston Villa saw goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez win the Yachine Trophy. He received the award for the year's best goalkeeper having won the FIFA World Cup crown with Argentina.

14/16

Man City and FC Barcelona Femini win big

Manchester City, who won a historic treble in the 2022-23 season, have been named the Men's Club of the Year. City won a third Premier League honor in succession, besides the FA Cup, and then the prestigious Champions League. Meanwhile, Barca Femini won the Women's Club of the Year award. The Spanish league winners were crowned champions of Europe for the second time.

15/16

Aitana Bonmati wins Women's Ballon d'Or

25-year-old Barcelona Femini midfielder Aitana Bonmati was superb and helped her club win the Women's Champions League. She scored five goals in 11 matches. Overall, the UEFA Women's Player of the Year winner managed 19 goals in 37 games for Barca Femini in 2022-2023. She played a key role in the club's Spanish league and Spanish Super Cup wins.

16/16

Women's Ballon d'Or winner