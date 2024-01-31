Jack Leach sustained a knee injury in Hyderabad

Jack Leach to miss 2nd Test; who will replace him?

What's the story As per an ESPNcricinfo report, senior England spinner Jack Leach has been ruled out of the 2nd Test against India in Visakhapatnam, starting February 2. Leach continues to recover from a left knee injury that he sustained while fielding in the series opener. Spinner Shoaib Bashir and the legendary James Anderson are in line to replace Leach in Vizag. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Leach is a vital cog in England's relatively young spin attack in Test cricket. The off-spinner took two wickets in Hyderabad as the visitors stunned India. Although his absence is a blow for the Englishmen, they have enough resources in their armory. Young spinner Shoaib Bashir, who arrived in India after resolving visa issues, has received backing from the management.

Who is Shoaib Bashir?

In December, spinner Shoaib Bashir received his maiden international call-up for the five-match Test series. Born in 2003, the young off-spinner started his career with Surrey at 17 and also featured for Berkshire Under-18s. Bashir then went on to play for Somerset and made his First-Class debut at 19. Although Bashir owns just 10 FC wickets, his bowling style gave him an edge.

Bashir faced visa delays

Despite impressing the England selectors during a camp held in UAE, Bashir couldn't travel to India initially. The young spinner faced delays in getting his visa due to his Pakistani origins. Bashir flew back to London, where the issue was resolved.

England's bowling attack in Hyderabad

England included just one pacer in the form of Mark Wood in Hyderabad. Their spin attack stunned India, with debutant Tom Hartley, Leach, and Rehan Ahmed claiming all 20 wickets. Hartley returned with 7/62 (26.2) in England's defense. He registered the best bowling figures for an England spinner on Test debut (since 1945, the post-war era). England won even after conceding a 190-run lead.

The possibility of playing Anderson

Ahead of the Visakhapatnam Test, England head coach Brendon McCullum hinted at introducing an all-spin attack at some point in the series. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Vizag pitch will be conducive to pace bowling, unlike that in Hyderabad. Therefore, skipper Ben Stokes could bring in their experienced campaigner, James Anderson. Anderson, who eyes the 700-wicket mark, scalped eight at 15.87 on the 2021 tour.

Another spinner in the form of Joe Root

Besides the specialist spinners, England also have Joe Root in their ranks. Root, who bowls off-spin, took five wickets in the series opener. This included a four-wicket haul in the 1st innings. Therefore, a seamer can be added.