What's the story India's domestic cricket is abuzz with Mizoram batter Agni Chopra's maiden Ranji Trophy campaign. The left-hander has lit up the ongoing tournament by piling on runs. Agni has been unstoppable since scoring a ton on his Ranji Trophy debut. He has followed it up with four more centuries. Agni has become the first-ever player with tons in each of their first five First-Class matches.

Run

Incredible scores for Agni

In his debut First-Class innings (against Sikkim), Agni slammed a 179-ball 166. No other batter crossed the 20-run mark in that innings, with Mizoram perishing on 214. Agni scored 92 in the second innings as well before Sikkim won. His scores in the next four matches read 164 & 15 vs Nagaland, 114 & 10 vs Arunachal Pradesh, and 105 & 101 vs Meghalaya.

Stats

A look at his domestic stats

In just four FC matches, Agni has racked up 767 runs at an astronomical average of 95.87. He strikes at 111.80. He has already scored over 100 boundaries (101) and 19 sixes in the format. Agni made his List A and T20 debuts last year. He owns 175 runs from four 50-over games and has a strike rate of 150.96 in T20s.

Profile

Who is Agni Chopra?

Agni Dev Chopra, born on November 4, 1998, is the son of renowned Bollywood filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and journalist Anupama Chopra. The 25-year-old started his cricketing journey in Mumbai where he played for the junior sides. Agni then switched to Mizoram and later made his domestic debut for the northeastern state. His resilience is finally paying off!

Information

Most runs for Mizoram in 2023 SMAT

Agni made his T20 debut during the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He was the only Mizoram batter to smash over 200 runs in the tournament. The left-hander smacked 234 runs from seven games at a strike rate of 150.96 (two fifties).