Ranji Trophy 2024: Subhranshu Senapati hammers maiden First-Class double century

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Ranji Trophy 2024: Subhranshu Senapati hammers maiden First-Class double century

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:09 pm Jan 13, 202406:09 pm

Subhranshu Senapati smashed his career-best First-Class score

Odisha batter Subhranshu Senapati played a blinder against Madhya Pradesh on Day 2 of the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The 27-year-old batter hammered his maiden double century in First-Class cricket. He was batting at 277* on Day 2 Stumps. He smashed 19 boundaries and 10 maximums during his knock. Senapati's exceptional knock helped Odisha reach 493/8 after they lost early wickets.

2/6

A match-saving knock from Senapati

Odisha were tottering at 38/4 when Senapati added a crucial 118-run partnership with Rajesh Dhuper, steading the ship. He continued his exploits following Dhuper's departure. He added 52 and 45 runs with Prayash Singh and Suryakanth Pradhan respectively. However, Senapati's 220*-run partnership with Harshit Rathod helped Odisha reach beyond the 500-run mark.

3/6

Highest score of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy campaign

Hyderabad's Rahul Singh Gahlaut slammed the first double century of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy. He slammed a 214 from 157 deliveries against Nagaland. Cheteshwar Pujara surpassed him with an unbeaten 243 against Jharkhand. But Senapati's 277* against Madhya Pradesh is the highest score this season.

4/6

Senapati averaged 45.27 in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

Senapati had a decent outing in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy as he finished as Odisha's second-highest run-getter. He amassed 498 runs from seven matches at an average of 45.27. Senapati smashed four fifties and a solitary ton. Only Shantanu Mishra (581) scored more runs.

5/6

A look at Senapati's First-Class numbers

Playing his 46th First-Class encounter, Senapati has compiled 2,700-plus runs at an average above 35. The 27-year-old has smashed 11 fifties and seven hundred in this format. This is the first time he has smashed a double-century in FC cricket. Senapati made his FC debut for Odisha in 2016 and has been a mainstay in the middle order since then.

6/6

How has the match proceeded?

Madhya Pradesh bowled brilliantly reducing Odisha to 38/4 before Senapati stitched a 118-run partnership with Dhuper. He had some other partnerships before he added 234 runs with Rathod. Senapati (277*) and Rathod (60*) are still at the crease as Odisha reached 493/8 at stumps on Day 2. Arun Pandey, Saransh Jain, and Venkatesh Iyer scalped two wickets each.