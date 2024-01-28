Knock

A match-defining hand from Himmat

Delhi were tottering 11/5 when Himmat with Lakshay Thareja added 182 runs together to take Delhi to safer shores. Himmat slammed a crucial century while Thareja was dismissed when he was closing on his fifty. Despite wickets falling at the other end, the 27-year-old kept things going at the other end. Eventually, Himmat fell to Swapnil Singh six runs short of the 200-run mark.

Runs

A look at his First-Class numbers

Playing his 25th First-Class match, the Delhi skipper has raced to 1,408 runs at an average above 36. Besides two centuries, Himmat has smashed 10 fifties in this format. Notably, this was his first 50-plus score in the 2024 Ranji Trophy campaign and came at a time when Delhi were in dire straits. Himmat made his FC debut for Delhi in 2017.

Information

Himmat scored his maiden ton in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

Himmat had an average outing in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy as he amassed 362 runs from eight innings at an average of 45.25. His maiden century in this format came last season while he also slammed two fifties as well.

Skipper

Himmat replaced Dhull as Delhi captain

Following Delhi's humiliating defeat against Puducherry, Yash Dhull was removed as Delhi captain. Himmat replaced the youngster as their new captain. However, the change in captain didn't change Delhi's fortunes as they drew against Jammu and Kashmir before losing by 86 runs against Madhya Pradesh. Himmat will have to continue this form if he has to take Delhi to greater heights this season.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Delhi were skittled for 147 in the first innings as Dhull managed 47. Devendra Bora and Abhay Negi scalped three wickets each. In reply, Uttarakhand compiled 239 courtesy of fifties from Aditya Tare (83) and Avneesh Sudha (64). Navdeep Saini starred for Delhi with 4/57. In the second innings, Delhi were 11/5 before Himmat's 194-run knock helped them reach 264/9. Deepak Dhapola claimed 4/61.