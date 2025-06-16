SL vs BAN: Galle hosts first match of WTC 2025-27
What's the story
The 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle is set to kick off with the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Galle, starting June 17.
While the two teams are hoping to star their red-ball campaign with a win, rain could play a major role during this five-day contest.
Notably, this will be Sri Lanka's first Test since their 0-2 home defeat against Australia earlier this year.
Game setup
Pitch report, weather, and streaming details
As per ESPNcricinfo, the Galle pitch is known for being spin-friendly, having witnessed spinners take 373 wickets since the start of 2020.
The pitch for the impending Test will also assist spinners and slow bowlers.
Notably, the weather forecast has predicted rain on all five days of the Test.
Fans can watch the final live on the Sony Sports network and stream the same on SonyLiv and FanCode (Start time: 10:00am IST).
H2h record
Here's the head-to-head record
Between 2001 and 2024, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have clashed in 26 Test matches.
While the Lankans have won 20 matches, five were drawn.
Notably, Bangladesh won their only Test against Sri Lanka in March 2017. They won the Colombo Test by seven wickets.
While the Lankans have an 11-1 lead over Bangladesh at home, they lead 9-0 in Bangladesh.
Combination
What will be the team combinations?
Both teams have made changes from their last Test outings.
Sri Lanka will likely introduce ambidextrous spinner Tharindu Rathnayake. He could partner Akila Dananjaya and Prabath Jayasuriya in the three-man spin attack.
Asitha Fernando is likely to be SL's lone fast bowler.
Similarly, Bangladesh may stick with their batting order but bolster their spin-bowling led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam.
They have the presence of experienced batters Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Mushfiqur Rahim.
Information
Farewell for Angelo Mathews
The impending series will mark the end of an era for Sri Lankan cricket, as Angelo Mathews will retire. In May this year, the 37-year-old all-rounder announced that he will bow out of the format after the 1st Test against Bangladesh.
Probable XIs
A look at Probable XIs
Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (Captain), Kusal Mendis (Wicket-keeper), Tharindu Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Akila Dananjaya, and Asitha Fernando.
Bangladesh (Probable XI): Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Jaker Ali (Wicket-keeper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Murad, and Hasan Mahmud.
Stats
A look at notable stats
As per ESPNcricinfo, Bangladesh have featured in 21 back-to-back Tests without a draw (since 2022).
They have equaled their longest such streak, also between 2001 to 2004.
Besides, SL's Chandimal has scored 1,006 runs from 12 Tests against Bangladesh at an incredible average of 67.06.
Rathnayake, the ambidextrous spinner, has featured in 73 First-Class matches. He has snapped up a total of 337 wickets at an average of 29.30.
