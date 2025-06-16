Who is Sri Lanka's ambidextrous spinner Tharindu Rathnayake? His stats
What's the story
Tharindu Rathnayake, a 29-year-old ambidextrous spinner, is all set to make his Test debut for Sri Lanka.
He could feature in the 1st Test Bangladesh at the Galle International Stadium, starting June 17.
The venue, known to aid spinners, will provide an ideal platform for Rathnayake to showcase his exceptional skills.
Here's how he made it to the national squad.
Journey
Rathnayake owns 337 First-Class wickets
Rathnayake earned a Test call-up after faring well in domestic cricket and with Sri Lanka A.
Apart from bowling sharp deliveries with his left-arm spin, he is accurate with his off-breaks as well.
Born on April 18, 1996 in Maravila, Rathnayake has featured in 73 First-Class matches.
He has snapped up a total of 337 wickets at an average of 29.30. His tally includes 26 fifers and five match hauls of 10 wickets.
Information
1,700-plus runs with the bat
Rathnayake is also a handy left-handed batter down the order. He has amassed 1,761 runs at an average of 21.47 in First-Class cricket so far. His tally includes nine half-centuries (Highest score: 86).
Ambidextrous prowess
Rathnayake's ambidextrous bowling adds depth to spin attack
Rathnayake's unique ability to bowl with both arms is a rarity in modern cricket.
This ambidextrous versatility gives the Lankan skipper Dhananjaya de Silva an unprecedented tactical advantage.
On Galle's lethal turning tracks, the former's variations could be match-defining.
Notably, Sri Lanka's spin department has been on the lookout for a reliable partner to complement the exceptional Prabath Jayasuriya.
Strategic shifts
What about other players?
The changes in Sri Lanka's team aren't just limited to the bowling attack.
With Dimuth Karunaratne's exit, a fierce battle for the opening slot has emerged between Lahiru Udara and Oshada Fernando.
In the pace department, Asitha Fernando is likely to lead the charge with Milan Rathnayake by his side.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are looking to strengthen their spin attack with Akila Dananjaya returning after six years.