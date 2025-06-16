What's the story

Tharindu Rathnayake, a 29-year-old ambidextrous spinner, is all set to make his Test debut for Sri Lanka.

He could feature in the 1st Test Bangladesh at the Galle International Stadium, starting June 17.

The venue, known to aid spinners, will provide an ideal platform for Rathnayake to showcase his exceptional skills.

Here's how he made it to the national squad.