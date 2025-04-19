Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto eyes new start in Tests
What's the story
Bangladesh will play their first Test of 2025 against Zimbabwe in Sylhet starting April 20.
The match marks a new beginning for both teams, with Bangladesh gearing up for a future without some of its experienced players and Zimbabwe going on an unusual overseas series in the subcontinent.
Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanton said on Saturday that they are looking 'to start something new'.
Here's more.
Leadership vision
'We would start something new'
Bangladesh's skipper Shanto highlighted how he wants Bangladesh to play.
"As a captain, I think that we need to play every match to win," Shanto said.
"We don't have that intention to play selfish cricket. As I said, we would start something new and that would start from tomorrow. I also hope that the management will also help us in this regard too. I think our Test cricket has become stagnant for the last 20-22 years. So, we need to change something. We are thinking about that. I hope this will work in our favour."
Team dynamics
Shanto acknowledges Bangladesh's inconsistent Test culture
Shanto admitted that despite being around for two decades, Bangladesh's Test culture is still inconsistent.
He was disappointed with his own form, having scored only one 50 in the last 10 Test innings.
However, he is hopeful of the team's improvement this year under new coach Phil Simmons.
"We have been talking about building a team culture," Shanto said, stressing on consistency and teamwork.
Batting concerns
Shanto emphasizes consistency in Bangladesh's top-order batting
Shanto emphasized the importance of consistency in Bangladesh's top-order batting.
He confessed that he frequently got out after scoring 30-40 runs, which he considered unacceptable in Test cricket.
Despite the difficulties, Shanto is hopeful about his team's future performance.
"If I'm talking about myself... I have worked on that," he said, reiterating his dedication to improvement and consistency.
Home performance
Bangladesh's home record and Shanto's expectations
Shanto admitted Bangladesh didn't do well at home last year, but he wishes for a better result this time.
He said, "We couldn't execute the plans we had. I think it will be important to bring the results at home."
This goes on to show Shanto's determination to make his team do better, especially in home matches.
"I think it will be important to bring the results at home," he further added.
Test schedule
Zimbabwe's captain anticipates challenging year ahead
Zimbabwe will play 11 Tests this year, their most since 2001.
Meanwhile, captain Craig Ervine is eager to see how his team adapts to various conditions said, "We want to bring a no-fear attitude."
He admitted they lacked experience in Bangladesh but was confident that long preparations would empower his players.
The coming months promise exciting opponents for Zimbabwe as they gear up to face England and South Africa later this year.
Learning curve
Zimbabwe's young players seek guidance from veterans
Among Zimbabwe's batters, only Ervine and Sean Williams have Test experience in the subcontinent.
The youngsters, including Ben Curran, Wessly Madhevere, and Brian Bennett, are learning from their seniors.
Ervine noted that they are "trying to find out the little key pointers to play in the subcontinent."
He revealed that these young players are seeking advice on preparation and mental strategies from their experienced teammates.
H2H
A look at both teams' head-to-head record in Tests
Bangladesh have dominated recent encounters, winning four of their last five matches against Zimbabwe, including a commanding 220-run victory in the most recent clash.
Zimbabwe's last Test win over Bangladesh came in 2018, when they triumphed by 151 runs.
In the overall head-to-head, Bangladesh hold a slight edge with eight wins to Zimbabwe's seven, while three of their 18 Test meetings have ended in draws.
Information
Weather forecast and pitch report
As per ESPNcricinfo, rain has been forecast for all five days, which will put Sylhet's drainage facilities to the test. Meanwhile, the pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium offers even bounce and a touch of pace, conditions that should please both teams' strong pace attacks.