Nicholas Pooran becomes fourth WI player with 9,000 T20 runs
What's the story
Star West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran has completed 9,000 runs in T20 cricket.
The Caribbean dasher reached the landmark while batting for Lucknow Super Giants against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.
Pooran entered the 9,000-run club with his 1st run in the match.
He has become the fourth player from the West Indies to attain this feat.
Here are the key stats.
Milestone
Pooran joins these legends
Pooran scored 11 runs versus RR on Saturday.
He completed 9,000 runs (9,010) in his 392nd T20 encounter (366 innings). His strike rate is 150.14.
In terms of T20 runs among the Windies players, Pooran is only behind Chris Gayle (14,562), Kieron Pollard (13,537), and Andre Russell (9,042).
Overall, Pooran is the 26th player to complete 9,000 runs in T20 cricket.
WI
Highest run-getter for WI in T20Is
Pooran is the highest run-scorer for the West Indies in T20 Internationals. He remains the only player with 2,000-plus runs in this regard.
In 106 T20Is, the left-hander has amassed 2,275 runs at an average of 26.14. His tally includes 13 half-centuries and a strike-rate of 136.39.
Pooran also has the most sixes for WI in T20I cricket (149).
Franchise cricket
2,000-plus runs each in IPL and CPL
Since making his debut in 2013, Pooran has played for a host of franchises in T20 cricket.
He recently completed 2,000 runs in the Indian Premier League, where he has represented three teams. He owns 2,137 IPL runs at 34.46 (SR: 168.40).
Pooran also has 2,447 runs at a strike-rate of 152.27 in the Caribbean Premier League (three tons).
Records
Notable records of Pooran in T20 cricket
As per ESPNcricinfo, Pooran has played 71 T20I innings without a duck, the third-most for a player.
He holds the record for smashing half-centuries in three successive T20I innings.
His tally of 149 sixes is the fifth-most in T20I cricket.
Only one batter other than Pooran has a strike-rate of 165-plus in the IPL (Andre Russell, among players with 2,000 runs).