Star West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran has completed 9,000 runs in T20 cricket.

The Caribbean dasher reached the landmark while batting for Lucknow Super Giants against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.

Pooran entered the 9,000-run club with his 1st run in the match.

He has become the fourth player from the West Indies to attain this feat.

