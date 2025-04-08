IPL 2025: LSG beat KKR, claim second successive win
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 21 of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens.
The Super Giants successfully defended 238/3, now their second-highest first-innings total in IPL history.
An incredible knock from Ajinkya Rahane went in vain. Ravi Bishnoi defended 24 runs in the final over.
Blistering knocks from Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran earlier powered LSG.
Here are the stats.
LSG innings
Marsh, Pooran power LSG with substantial knocks
LSG had a solid start after they were invited to bat in Kolkata's heat.
Aiden Markram played second fiddle while Marsh tormented the KKR bowlers. The duo nearly took LSG to 100 before Markram departed.
While Marsh's presence bolstered LSG, the Pooran show took over.
Abdul Samad and David Miller briefly joined Pooran as the Super Giants reached 238/3. Harshit Rana took two wickets.
KKR innings
How KKR's chase panned out
KKR also had a blistering start, with Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine adding 37 runs.
Rahane joined Narine as the duo took KKR toward 100. While Narine was dismissed, Rahane led from the front with his imperious strokes.
Iyer joined forces with Rahane thereafter, taking KKR forward. Although KKR suffered a collapse, Rinku Singh made a difference.
LSG later won by four runs.
Total
Record total for LSG
LSG registered their second-highest first-innings total in the IPL. This is only behind their 257/5 which came against Punjab Kings in Mohali in the 2023 season.
As per Cricbuzz, LSG's 238/3 is also the second-highest total ever against KKR in IPL history. The highest total in this regard is PBKS's 262/2 (at Eden Gardens in IPL 2024).
Information
LSG's joint-most sixes in an innings
As per Cricbuzz, LSG hammered as many as 15 sixes against KKR, the second-most they have hit in an IPL innings. LSG have struck 16 sixes each against Delhi Capitals in 2023 and 2024.
Marsh
Another blazing fifty from Marsh
Marsh continued his exploits despite losing Markram before the 100-run mark. He smacked a 48-ball 81 (6 fours and 5 sixes) before getting dismissed by Andre Russell.
Marsh has been in sublime form in IPL 2025. He has either scored a duck of fifty-plus score so far. His scores in the ongoing edition read 72, 52, 0, and 81.
Information
Four fifty-plus scores in IPL 2025
In an injury-plagued IPL career, Marsh has scored over 900 runs from 47 matches. As per Cricbuzz, he recorded just three fifty-plus scores in 36 innings from his IPL debut (2010) to 2024. He now has four such scores in IPL 2025 alone.
Pooran
Pooran decimates KKR, completes 2,000 IPL runs
Pooran took LSG to 170 along with Marsh. Despite the latter's departure, Pooran returned unbeaten on 87 off 36 balls. His knock had 7 fours and 8 sixes.
The left-hander also raced to 2,000 runs in the IPL, in his 81st match (78 innings).
He has now racked up 2,055 runs at an average of 34.83. He owns a staggering strike-rate of 167.94.
Information
Second-fastest to 2,000 IPL runs (balls)
As per Cricbuzz, Pooran has become the second-fastest to 2,000 IPL runs in terms of balls. He took a mere 1,198 balls for the same. Pooran is only behind KKR's Russell, who attained the feat in 1,120 balls.
Information
KKR's second-highest powerplay score in IPL
KKR were 90/1 after six overs, with Rahane and Narine scoring 30-plus runs each. The Knight Riders recorded their highest powerplay score in IPL history. Notably, this was also the second-highest score in this phase against LSG in the tournament.