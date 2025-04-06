What's the story

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will assess the fitness of their opener, Rohit Sharma, on Sunday ahead of their Indian Premier League 2025 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday.

The assessment comes after Sharma's knee injury ruled him out of the last match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Ahead of their next game at Wankhede Stadium, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene gave an update on his condition.

Here's more.