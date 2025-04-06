IPL: MI to assess Rohit Sharma's fitness for RCB clash
What's the story
The Mumbai Indians (MI) will assess the fitness of their opener, Rohit Sharma, on Sunday ahead of their Indian Premier League 2025 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday.
The assessment comes after Sharma's knee injury ruled him out of the last match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
Ahead of their next game at Wankhede Stadium, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene gave an update on his condition.
Here's more.
Coach's statement
Jayawardene optimistic about Sharma's return
"Ro [Rohit] looks good, he's going to bat today as well," Jayawardene said in a press conference.
He added Sharma's unfortunate impact on his leg while batting made him uncomfortable.
The coach confirmed they were traveling yesterday and said, "He'll have a hit today and then we will do an assessment on that."
This hints optimism about Sharma's potential return for the next match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Season update
Sharma's performance and MI's current standing
Sharma's performance in MI's first three games was underwhelming, with scores of 0, 8, and 13.
He missed the away fixture in Lucknow but did come in as an Impact Player during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Despite these challenges, MI managed to clinch one victory against KKR.
However, they have lost all their away matches so far this season and are currently placed eighth on the points table.