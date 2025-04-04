Mitchell Marsh slams his 3rd half-century in IPL 2025: Stats
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants batter Mitchell Marsh slammed a solid 31-ball 60 versus Mumbai Indians in Match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Friday in Lucknow.
Marsh hit nine fours and two sixes in his knock struck at 193.55.
The Australian batter shared a 76-run stand for the opening wicket alongside Aiden Markram
This was Marsh's 3rd fifty in IPL 2025.
Knock
Marsh dictates the show for LSG in PP overs
LSG racked up 69 runs in the powerplay overs. Notably, Marsh scored 60 of those runs and faced 30 balls.
Marsh hit three fours in the 1st two overs before attacking Trent Boult for a six and a 4 next.
He then attacked spinners Mitchell Santner and Ashwani Kumar, racing to a 27-ball fifty.
He smashed Ashwani for 22 runs in the 6th over.
Information
Vignesh Puthur dismisses Marsh in the 7th over
After the PP overs, Marsh was dismissed by Vignesh Puthur off a tossed up delivery, after looking to clip the ball. He derived a leading edge and the ball spooned back with Puthur taking a nice catch off his own bowling.
Runs
Marsh slams his 6th fifty in IPL
In 4 matches this season, Marsh has raced to 184 runs at 46. His strike rate reads 185.85. As mentioned, this was his 3rd fifty.
Overall in the IPL, Marsh has amassed 849 runs from 46 matches (40 innings) at 22.34 (SR: 136.93). This was his 6th fifty in the IPL.
He has slammed 70 fours and 48 sixes.
Information
Marsh makes this unique record for LSG
As per Cricbuzz, Marsh has become the 2nd LSG batter to slam a 50-plus score for LSG within the powerplay. Kyle Mayers did it twice for the side. He scored 54 and 53 runs respectively versus Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in 2023.
Do you know?
29th fifty for Marsh in T20s
As per ESPNcricinfo, Marsh has slammed his 29th T20 fifty (100s: 1). He owns 4,609 runs from 192 matches (181 innings) at 32. His strike rate is 134-plus.