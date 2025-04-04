What's the story

Lucknow Super Giants batter Mitchell Marsh slammed a solid 31-ball 60 versus Mumbai Indians in Match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Friday in Lucknow.

Marsh hit nine fours and two sixes in his knock struck at 193.55.

The Australian batter shared a 76-run stand for the opening wicket alongside Aiden Markram

This was Marsh's 3rd fifty in IPL 2025.