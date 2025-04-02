IPL: Seasons wherein PBKS won their first two matches
Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat hosts Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium to register their second successive win of IPL 2025.
The match was played on a tricky red-soil pitch, where LSG were restricted to 171/7 batting first. The Kings successfully chased it down in just 16.2 overs.
Have a look at the IPL seasons wherein PBKS won their first two matches.
#1
Five wins: 2014
Punjab Kings, who were earlier known as Kings XI Punjab, had their best IPL season in 2014.
The season saw the Kings reach their first and only final in IPL history. They finished as the runners-up, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders, under George Bailey's leadership.
Notably, PBKS started that season with a bang, winning five matches in a row.
#2
Two wins: 2017
PBKS narrowly missed the playoffs berth in IPL 2025, finishing fifth on the points table. They bagged 14 points, losing seven and winning as many games.
The Kings started their campaign with successive wins, over Rising Pune Supergiants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, they lost four matches in a row thereafter.
PBKS lost their final league fixture to RPS.
#3
Two wins: 2023
Under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, PBKS had a promising start in IPL 2023. They defeated KKR and Rajasthan Royals to top the points table.
However, three defeats in the next four games derailed their campaign.
The Kings had a disappointing end as they finished eighth on the 10-team points table. They won six and lost eight matches.
Information
Two wins: 2025*
As mentioned, PBKS are off to a flier in IPL 2025. They have defeated Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in their first two encounters respectively. With a strong line-up, the Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS are eyeing their maiden IPL title.