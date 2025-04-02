What's the story

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat hosts Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium to register their second successive win of IPL 2025.

The match was played on a tricky red-soil pitch, where LSG were restricted to 171/7 batting first. The Kings successfully chased it down in just 16.2 overs.

Have a look at the IPL seasons wherein PBKS won their first two matches.