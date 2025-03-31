IPL: How Rishabh Pant has fared against Punjab Kings
What's the story
Rishabh Pant, the newest captain of Lucknow Super Giants, is all set for his first home match of IPL 2025.
The Super Giants will take on a strong Punjab Kings side on Tuesday.
Pant, who became IPL's most expensive player after being auctioned for ₹27 crore last year, is keen to prove himself. He has endured a modest run so far.
Have a look at his stats against PBKS.
Stats
Pant averages under 17 against PBKS
Pant has faced Punjab Kings 14 times between IPL 2016 and 2024, each time for Delhi Capitals.
In 13 innings against the Kings, he has scored just 198 runs at an average of 16.50. His strike-rate reads a modest 121.47.
Pant's highest score against PBKS in the tournament is 39. His tally includes 20 fours and 6 sixes.
Battles
Pant has struggled against Chahal, Maxwell
In the upcoming match, Pant will also face some of his rival bowlers.
As per ESPNcricinfo, PBKS leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed Pant thrice in only 13 IPL innings. However, Pant excels here in terms of strike-rate (140.67).
Interestingly, Glenn Maxwell has dismissed Pant twice in a span of 12 deliveries. And Pant has scored just 11 runs in this battle.
Face-off
Face-off with Ricky Ponting
Despite his team's success, Pant has struggled with his batting in the first two matches, scoring only 15 runs.
He will face off against Ricky Ponting, his former coach at Delhi Capitals. The latter is now at the helm at PBKS.
This match will feature a showdown between IPL's most expensive player (Pant) and Shreyas Iyer of Punjab Kings - the second-most expensive player in IPL history (₹26.75 crore).
Information
Over 3,000 runs in IPL
Despite being out of form, Pant has the ability to bounce back quickly. He has 3,299 runs from 113 IPL games at an average of 34.72. His strike-rate reads a phenomenal 148.20. Pant has a ton and 18 half-centuries to his name.