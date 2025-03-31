What's the story

Rishabh Pant, the newest captain of Lucknow Super Giants, is all set for his first home match of IPL 2025.

The Super Giants will take on a strong Punjab Kings side on Tuesday.

Pant, who became IPL's most expensive player after being auctioned for ₹27 crore last year, is keen to prove himself. He has endured a modest run so far.

Have a look at his stats against PBKS.