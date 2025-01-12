Shreyas Iyer named Punjab Kings captain: Decoding his stats
Popular Indian and Mumbai cricketer Shreyas Iyer has been named the captain of Punjab Kings for the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The announcement was made on a recent episode of reality TV show Bigg Boss.
Iyer appeared on the show along with his new team-mates Yuzvendra Chahal and Shashank Singh.
Iyer was
Career highlights
Iyer's impressive IPL track record
Iyer is one of only eight captains to have won the IPL, having led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to victory in 2024.
He was KKR's captain from 2022 to 2024.
Before KKR, Iyer made his IPL debut with Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2015 and was named their captain mid-way through the 2018 season.
Under his leadership, DC made the playoffs for three seasons and finished runners-up in 2020.
Strategic acquisition
Punjab Kings secure Iyer in mega auction
Punjab Kings, who had the biggest purse at the mega auction for IPL 2025, outbid Delhi Capitals to acquire Iyer for a staggering ₹26.75 crore.
This will be Iyer's third franchise switch in the IPL.
The team's decision was swayed by their new head coach Ricky Ponting, who had previously worked with Iyer at DC and wanted to work with him again.
Gratitude expressed
Iyer's reaction to Punjab Kings captaincy
Upon his appointment as captain, Iyer thanked the Punjab Kings management.
He said, "I am honored that the team has reposed its faith in me. I am looking forward to working again with Coach Ponting."
He also spoke highly of the team's composition, calling it a strong blend of potential and proven performers.
Stellar performance
Iyer's domestic cricket achievements and IPL stats
Apart from his IPL success, Iyer has had a stellar year in domestic cricket. He was a part of the Mumbai team that won the Ranji Trophy for the 42nd time and also led them to their second Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season.
In his IPL career, Iyer has scored 2,375 runs at an average of 31.67 with a strike rate of 123.96 and hit 16 half-centuries.
His highest score is 96.