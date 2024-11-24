Summarize Simplifying... In short Shreyas Iyer, a standout cricketer in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has become the most expensive player in the league's history.

Iyer was released by KKR (Image source: X/@IPL)

PBKS spend record ₹26.75 crore for Shreyas Iyer

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:20 pm Nov 24, 2024

What's the story Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer will play for Punjab Kings in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise bought him for a jaw-dropping sum of ₹26.75 crore in the mega auction, making him the most expensive player in IPL history. However, Rishabh Pant's sum of ₹27 crore by LSG, saw him break Iyer's record. Both players broke the record of Australia's Mitchell Starc, who fetched ₹24.75 crore in the 2024 auction.

Proven leader

Iyer's leadership skills could come in handy

Iyer has shown his leadership qualities during his time with KKR, guiding the team to IPL 2024 victory and ending a 10-year-long trophy drought. His calmness under pressure has worked wonders for the team. Thse skills would come in handy if he is made the captain again. Besides KKR, Iyer has also led Delhi Capitals in the cash-rich league.

Batting prowess

Iyer's consistent performance in IPL

Despite not having a BCCI Central Contract, Iyer is one of India's best batsmen and has been in excellent form in the IPL. His 2024 season was especially phenomenal, where he scored 351 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 146.86. This record shows how well he can build an innings and play the anchor role when required, further highlighting his worth to KKR.

DYK

Iyer owns this feat

Iyer is the only player to have led multiple teams to IPL finals. Before joining the Knight Riders, Shreyas was a part of Delhi Capitals' steup. In 2020, the Capitals reached their first-ever final under the leadership of Iyer. DC eventually lost a high-octane final to Mumbai Indians (MI). They failed to defend a modest 156.

Career

Here are his IPL stats

As per ESPNcricinfo, Iyer has slammed 3,127 runs in 115 IPL games at 32.24 with his strike rate being 125.48 (50s: 21). Notably, he is among the four batters with multiple fifty-plus scores as captain in the IPL playoffs. The 2024 season saw him join the likes of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and David Warner for this record.

Information

Century a day before IPL auction

Just a day prior to the mega auction, Iyer scored a stunning century in his side's first match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Goa. His unbeaten 130 off just 57 balls, comprised of 11 fours and 10 sixes. This phenomenal effort took Mumbai to an imposing 250/4 in their 20 overs.

