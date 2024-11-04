Summarize Simplifying... In short Wriddhiman Saha, a veteran IPL player, holds several records including being the first to score a century in an IPL final and the oldest to score a fifty in the final.

He's also one of three keepers with over 100 dismissals and has played in every IPL season since 2008, amassing close to 3,000 runs.

His career includes stints with teams like Kings XI Punjab, Gujarat Titans, KKR, CSK, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Saha was the first player to score a century in an IPL final (Image source: X/@IPL)

Wriddhiman Saha boasts these prestigious feats in IPL

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:01 pm Nov 04, 202402:01 pm

What's the story Wriddhiman Saha has announced his retirement from professional cricket, after the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. The veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter won't play next year's Indian Premier League as he wasn't retained by Gujarat Titans and hasn't registered for the mega auction. He bows down as one of the most successful keeper-batters in IPL history. Here we decode his prominent records in the cash-rich league.

#1

First batter with this record

Saha was the first player to score a century in an IPL final. In 2014, Saha played a knock of 115 for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) against Kolkata Knight Riders, but his side lost the game. Meanwhile, Shane Watson is the only other player on this list as he smoked a match-winning hundred for Chennai Super Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018.

#2

Oldest to score fifty in IPL final

Saha smashed 54 off 39 balls for Gujarat Titans against Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 IPL final. At 38 years and 217 days, he became the oldest batter to score a half-century in an IPL final. The veteran is also the only player to record 50+ scores for two teams in IPL finals.

#3

One of the three keepers with this feat

Saha is among the three keepers to have inflicted over 100 dismissals in IPL. While he recorded 113 dismissals in the cash-rich league, only Dinesh Karthik (174) and MS Dhoni (190) are ahead of him. Meanwhile, Saha's tally includes 87 catches and 26 stumpings. His tally of 2,733 IPL runs as a designated keeper is the eighth-most for any player.

#3

17 seasons and close to 3,000 runs

Saha is among the few players to have played in every IPL season, from 2008 to 2024. He played 170 games in his celebrated IPL career and slammed 2,934 runs at an average of 24.25. He also owns a strike rate of 127.57 along with 13 fifties and a solitary hundred. Besides GT and Punjab, he has represented KKR, CSK, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.