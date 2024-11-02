Will Young slams twin fifties in 3rd Test versus India
Will Young has slammed twin fifties in the 3rd and final Test versus India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After slamming 71 from 138 balls in New Zealand's first innings score of 235/10, Young showed his presence with a 51-run effort from 100 balls in his side's 2nd outing. India scored 263/10 before NZ managed 171/9 at stumps on Day 2. Here's more.
Young shines for the Kiwis
Young was in his element and handled the Indian spinners well. He worked hard and built a few key partnerships along the way. India did well to claim wickets in between but Young made sure he took his side to 150. Young used the sweep and paddle shots, using the Indian spinners' offerings. He was finally dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin.
3rd fifty versus India and ninth overall
Young's 51 from 100 balls had two fours and a six. In 19 matches (34 innings), Young now owns 961 runs at 30.03. He registered his 9th fifty. In the ongoing series, he clocked scores worth 33, 48*, 18, 23, 71 and 51 respectively. As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns 359 runs versus India at 39.88 from five matches (50s: 3).
Ashwin dismisses Young for the 6th time
Ashwin has dismissed Young for the sixth time across nine innings in the format. Young owns 109 runs from 212 balls. He has faced 150 dot balls and averages just 18.16 versus the Indian spin ace.