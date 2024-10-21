Summarize Simplifying... In short As the IPL 2025 retention deadline looms, CSK and fans eagerly await Dhoni's decision on his participation.

A new BCCI rule allowing players who haven't played internationally for five years to be retained as uncapped players for ₹4 crore could influence his choice.

A new BCCI rule allowing players who haven't played internationally for five years to be retained as uncapped players for ₹4 crore could influence his choice.

Despite retirement rumors and a knee surgery, Dhoni, who passed on the CSK captaincy in 2024, continued to entertain with a strike-rate of 220.25.

Dhoni's IPL future remains uncertain (Source: X/@ChennaiIPL)

IPL 2025: CSK fret over Dhoni's participation with deadline approaching

By Parth Dhall 03:48 pm Oct 21, 202403:48 pm

What's the story With the mega-auction of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 approaching, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are waiting for a final call from Mahendra Singh Dhoni regarding his availability. The franchise's CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that they are hoping Dhoni continues to play for CSK. However, the final decision lies with the veteran cricketer himself. Viswanathan recently stated that Dhoni will discuss the same this month.

Dhoni's decision expected by October 31

Viswanathan revealed Dhoni has promised to make his decision known by October 31, the deadline for submitting the retention list. "We also want Dhoni to play in the CSK team, But Dhoni has not confirmed it to us yet, Dhoni said, 'I will tell you before October 31.' We hope that he will play," Viswanathan said. This keeps CSK and their fans on the edge as they await his announcement.

New BCCI rule could influence Dhoni's decision

Ahead of IPL 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a new retention policy. According to this, a player who hasn't played an international match for five years can be retained as an uncapped player for ₹4 crore. This rule change could possibly sway Dhoni's decision about his future with CSK, and maybe even allow him to play another season.

Dhoni played in 2024 despite retirement rumors

Before the big 2022 auction, Dhoni was retained by CSK for ₹12 crore. However, if CSK decide to keep him on board now as an uncapped player, his pay would plunge to ₹4 crore. Since hanging up his boots in 2020, Dhoni has only been around for the IPL and has steered clear of any international cricket. After undergoing knee surgery in 2023, he passed on the CSK captaincy baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season.

How Dhoni entertained the crowd in 2024

Despite battling a knee injury, Dhoni racked up 161 runs in eight innings at a staggering strike-rate of 220.25 in IPL 2024. In every other match, he came out to bat in the final two overs, which further enthalled the crowd. Dhoni smacked a total of 13 sixes throughout the season.