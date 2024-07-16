In short Simplifying... In short The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have launched their third international Super Kings Academy in Sydney, Australia.

Chennai Super Kings expand global reach with Sydney academy

By Parth Dhall 07:34 pm Jul 16, 202407:34 pm

What's the story Indian Premier League franchise, Chennai Super Kings, have unveiled their third international Super Kings Academy, this time in Sydney, Australia. This follows the successful inauguration of their other international centers in the USA and UK. The new Super Kings Academy in Australia will be set up at Cricket Central, 161 Silverwater Road, Sydney Olympic Park. Here are further details.

Facilities

Excellent facilities on offer

The Super Kings Academy in Sydney would provide both indoor and outdoor training facilities throughout the year. Cricket coaching for both men's and women's cricket is set to commence from September. CSK CEO, KS Viswanathan, expressed his contentment at extending their special journey with Australia, which began with the inception of IPL in 2008.

Development

CSK Academy aims to nurture Australian cricket talent

Viswanathan stated, "Australia is a champion country with a strong sporting culture and rich cricketing legacy. The Super Kings Academy will tap into and help groom cricketers, both boys and girls, adding to the already strong system in the country." He highlighted the shrinking geographical boundaries in cricket over recent years.

CSK

One of the most successful IPL teams

CSK are among the most successful franchise in the IPL and overall T20 cricket. The Yellow Army have won five titles, the joint-most in the cash-rich league along with Mumbai Indians. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been their chief architect, having led them to each of the five titles. He was the helm when CSK claimed their fifth and last title in 2023.