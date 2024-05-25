Next Article

Riyan Parag: Decoding his stats in IPL 2024 season

By Rajdeep Saha 10:13 pm May 25, 202410:13 pm

What's the story Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag was one of the bright stars in his side's run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. RR reached the playoffs after finishing third in the league stage. They won the Eliminator but had to exit after losing Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Parag will look back and be happy with his performance. Here we decode his stats.

Runs

Highest scorer for RR in IPL 2024

Parag finished the season with 573 runs from 16 matches (14 innings) at an average of 52.09. He struck at 149.21. The stylish batter hit four fifties. It was the second-best tally after Sanju Samson (5). He was one of the three RR batters with 40-plus fours (40). Parag smashed the most sixes for RR (33). The next best was Samson (24).

Stats

Parag averaged 98.50 against spinners

As per ESPNcricinfo, Parag amassed 376 runs versus pacers in IPL 2024. He averaged 41.77 and struck at an impressive 163.47. He hit 33 fours and 22 sixes. Notably, he was dismissed nine times by pacers. Against spinners, Parag averaged a phenomenal 98.50. He scored 197 runs from 154 deliveries (2 dismissals). Parag smoked 11 sixes and seven fours.

1,000 runs

Parag surpassed 1,000 IPL runs for RR during the season

During the season, Parag surpassed 1,000 IPL runs for RR in the IPL. In 70 matches, Parag owns 1,173 runs at 24.43. The promising batter owns six fifties for RR. Notably, Parag became just the ninth RR batter to score 1,000-plus runs in IPL history. Meanwhile, Parag was involved in two 100-plus stands for RR in IPL 2024.