Sanju Samson has over 150 IPL caps to his name

Sanju Samson completes 4,000 runs in IPL: Key stats

What's the story Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has completed 4,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He reached the landmark in match number 19 of IPL 2024 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur . Samson touched the 4,000-run mark with his 3rd run in the match. He smashed 69 versus RCB and played a key role in helping RR win.

Samson reaches 4,000 runs in his 156th match

Samson made his presence felt with a clutch 42-ball 69 (SR: 164.29). He smashed eight fours and two sixes. Making his 156th appearance in the IPL, Samson raced past 4,000 runs. He has raced to 4,069 runs at an average of 29.89. The RR skipper hammered his 22nd IPL fifty (100s: 3). He now owns 452 runs versus RCB at 21.52 (50s: 3).

Only batter with 3,000 runs for RR

Samson has been the nucleus of RR's batting line-up for over six years. He also represented Delhi Capitals (DC) for a couple of seasons (2016 and 2017), when RR were serving ban. Samson remains the only batter with over 3,000 runs for the Royals in the IPL (3,581). In 28 games for DC, he compiled 677 runs, including a ton and three fifties.

Partnership records for Buttler and Samson

Buttler (100*) and Samson added 148 runs for the second wicket. It's the fourth-highest stand for RR in IPL history (any wicket). It's also the second-highest stand for the second wicket. Meanwhile, Buttler and Samson added their 3rd century-plus stand for RR.

RR tame the RCB

RCB added 125 runs for the opening wicket. Faf du Plessis scored 44 as Virat Kohli hit a century. However, neither batter posted massive strike rates and this helped RR, who saw Yuzvendra Chahal finish with 2/34. Ravichandran Ashwin managed 0/28 from his four overs. RCB dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal early on but a mammoth stand between Buttler and Samson helped RR win.