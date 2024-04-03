Next Article

Shikhar Dhawan smashed 70 against Lucknow Super Giants

IPL 2024, GT vs PBKS: A look at key battles

By Parth Dhall 07:31 pm Apr 03, 202407:31 pm

What's the story Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings are are set to square off in Match 17 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both GT and PBKS have featured in three encounters as of now. The Titans prevailed in two of them, while PBKS have a solitary win. Have a look at the key player battles on offer.

#1

Shubman Gill vs Kagiso Rabada

GT skipper Shubman Gill will face a fired-up Kagiso Rabada, who bowls up to 150kph. Rabada can perfectly exploit Gill's weakness of playing the in-swinging delivery. The South African seamer has dismissed Gill twice in eight T20 innings. Meanwhile, Gill strikes at a mere 102.38 against Rabada. This battle includes as many as 17 dot balls.

#2

Liam Livingstone vs Rashid Khan

England's Liam Livingstone is known as a potent finisher who can take any bowler to cleaners at will. His explosive knocks have powered Punjab in the past. Livingstone bolsters their middle order in a phase where GT's Rashid Khan is charged up. The leg-spinner has dismissed Livingstone four times in T20 cricket, while

#3

Shikhar Dhawan vs Mohit Sharma

Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan smashed a fine 70 against Lucknow Super Giants. However, PBKS ended up losing the match by 21 runs. Dhawan would like to continue his exploits regardless of results. He will face the in-form Mohit Sharma, who has been among the wickets. The right-arm seamer has dismissed Dhawan thrice in nine innings. The tally includes 26 dot balls.

#4

David Miller vs Rahul Chahar

David Miller has powered several run-chases for GT. The left-handed batter played a similar knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad as his unbeaten 44 guided GT to a seven-wicket win. While Miller is known to punish pacers, he can choke against spinners. His match-up with PBKS leg-spinner Rahul Chahar is interesting. Although Chahar hasn't dismissed Miller, he has conceded just seven runs off 13 balls.