By Parth Dhall 05:49 pm Apr 03, 202405:49 pm

What's the story Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will lock horns in Match 17 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on April 4. The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will play host to the fixture. Both GT and PBKS have featured in three encounters as of now. The Titans prevailed in two of them, while PBKS have a solitary win. Here is the preview.

A look at head-to-head record

GT and PBKS have met thrice in IPL history since the Titans joined the cash-rich league in 2022. The two teams won a match against each other in IPL 2022, while GT sealed the only such encounter last year. Notably, PBKS have won two and lost as many IPL games in Ahmedabad. One of those wins came through Super Over (vs Rajasthan Royals, 2015).

Pitch report and other details

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host this duel on April 3 (7:30pm IST). The wicket here usually assists the batters right from the start. This venue has played host to several high-scoring games in the tournament. However, spinners can outfox the batters here. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on JioCinema.

Contrasting results for GT and PBKS

Fifth-placed GT are coming off a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. The Titans chased down 163 in the final over, with David Miller and Sai Sudharsan getting them home. On the other hand, PBKS lost to Lucknow Super Giants won by 21 runs. The Kings were cruising at 128/1 while chasing 200 before Mayank Yadav's pace stunned them.

Probable XIs and impact subs

PBKS (Probable XI): Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, and Arshdeep Singh. GT (Probable XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, and Darshan Nalkande. Impact subs: Prabhsimran Singh and Sai Sudharsan.

