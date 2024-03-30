Next Article

CSK clinched their first two fixtures (Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: DC meet CSK in search of first win

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:19 am Mar 30, 202411:19 am

What's the story Delhi Capitals will be up against Chennai Super Kings in Match 13 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The two sides have made contrasting starts to the season with CSK clinching their first two fixtures while the Capitals have lost both their games so far. Rishabh Pant's team must rectify its issues sooner than later. Here is the match preview.

Details

Pitch report and conditions

The Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will host this duel on March 31 (7:30pm IST). The venue has hosted 13 T20 matches as the average run rate of teams batting first read 7.87. Chasing sides have won on seven occasions. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

The North-South rivalry has seen 29 IPL clashes over the years. But CSK hold the upper hand in this fixture with 19 wins in comparison to DC's only 10 victories. The two sides met twice last season and the Super Kings emerged winners on both occasions. In fact, CSK have won four of their last six matches against the Delhi-based team.

DC vs CSK

Can DC resolve their issues?

DC have been let down by their top-order batters as there has not been a single half-century from the team this season. Though their spinners have done well, their pacers have looked lackluster. CSK, meanwhile, have been brilliant across all departments. While they bat deep, the availability of quality all-rounders leaves captain Ruturaj Gaikwad spoiled for choices.

XIs

Here are the probable XIs

CSK (probable XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman. DC (probable XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar. Impact subs: Maheesh Theekshana and Abishek Porel.

Stats

Here are the key performers

Deepak Chahar's tally of 56 powerplay wickets is the second-highest for any player in IPL history. Shivam Dube's strike rate of 158.4 is the best among batters with 400-plus runs for CSK. David Warner has returned with eight fifties across 20 matches against the Super Kings. Rishabh Pant boasts an average and strike rate of 46.28 and 156.52 vs CSK.

