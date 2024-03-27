Next Article

Abhishek slammed a 16-ball fifty to become SRH's fastest half-centurion (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Abhishek Sharma hits 16-ball fifty for SRH in IPL: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:00 pm Mar 27, 202409:00 pm

What's the story Abhishek Sharma dazzled the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium with a stunning 63-run knock for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. Abhishek slammed a 16-ball fifty to become SRH's fastest half-centurion in IPL history. He broke Travis Head's record, who hit an 18-ball fifty before in the same match. Both Head and Abhishek tore apart the MI bowlers to smash records. Here's more.

Abhishek got to his fifty in the 10th over with a six on the third delivery bowled by Kwena Maphaka. He walked to the crease when SRH were 45/1. Later, alongside Head, Abhishek stitched up a 68-run stand. Head was dismissed in the 8th over as Abhishek continued his carnage. He smashed Mphaka for 20 runs before being dismissed by Piyush Chawla thereafter.

SRH were 81/1 after the first six overs, with Head smashing an unbeaten 59. This is SRH's highest score in PP overs. In the 7th over, Abhishek dismissed Chawla for three sixes. Alongside Aiden Markram, Abhishek helped SRH get to 148/1 after 10 overs. As per Cricbuzz, this is now an IPL record, breaking MI's score of 131/3. Abhishek added 48 runs alongside Markram.

Abhishek started his IPL 2024 journey with a score of 32 versus Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. His 63 from 23 balls versus MI was laced with three fours and seven sixes (SR: 273.91). In 49 IPL matches, Abhishek has racked up 987 runs at 24.07. He registered his fifth IPL fifty. In 90 T20s, Abhishek owns 2,282 runs (50s: 14, 100s: 3).