Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed after managing a decent start (Photo credit: X/@DelhiCapitals)

Ishant Sharma dismisses Shikhar Dhawan for fourth time in IPL

By Rajdeep Saha 06:25 pm Mar 23, 202406:25 pm

What's the story Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed after managing a decent start in match number 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Saturday. Punjab Kings skipper Dhawan scored 22 in a run-chase versus the Delhi Capitals, who earlier posted 174/9. Notably, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma dismissed Dhawan on the first ball of the fourth over. PBKS managed 60/2 in the powerplay overs. Here's more.

Dhawan gets castled by Ishant

Dhawan was off to a crunch start, smacking Khaleel Ahmed for two fours in the first over that produced 17 runs. Ishant then started poorly as Dhawan hit him for four following two wide balls. Dhawan welcomed Mitchell Marsh with a four in the next over. However, Ishant then got his victim. Dhawan charged and came down the track but missed to be bowled.

Dhawan averages a dismal 10.25 versus Ishant

As per ESPNcricinfo, Dhawan has now been dismissed four times to Ishant in the IPL across 8 innings. Dhawan has managed to score 41 runs off Ishant from 38 balls. He averages a dismal 10.25 and his strike rate is a paltry 107.89.

Key numbers for Dhawan and Ishant

With his knock of 22, Dhawan has raced to 6,639 runs from 218 IPL matches at an average of 35.31. His strike rate reads a modest 127.2. For the Kings, Dhawan owns 855 runs in 26 matches at 38.86. He surpassed Adam Gilchrist's tally of 849 runs for the franchise. Meanwhile, Ishant has raced to 83 scalps in 102 IPL games.