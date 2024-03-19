Next Article

Suryakumar Yadav underwent sports hernia surgery in January

IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav set to miss first few matches

By Parth Dhall 05:41 pm Mar 19, 202405:41 pm

What's the story In a blow to Mumbai Indians, star batter Suryakumar Yadav will likely miss the first few games of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. As per a Cricbuzz report, the National Cricket Academy did not give clearance to Suryakumar, who underwent sports hernia surgery in January. SKY underwent a fitness test on March 19 and will re-appear for the same in two days.

Why does this story matter?

Suryakumar has been a vital cog in MI's batting line-up in the cash-rich league. Although their squad is studded with batters like Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, and Hardik Pandya, SKY's attacking attributes remain unmatched. MI, who are known to lose their IPL openers, might have to do without their middle order's nucleus in the first half.

A look at notable developments

In January this year, it was reported that Suryakumar will miss the T20I series against Afghanistan due to hernia issues. The Indian batter was expected to be completely fit by the start of IPL 2024. However, the NCA, on March 19, didn't give him green signal for the same. SKY is set to undergo another fitness test on March 21.

Over 600 runs in IPL 2023

Suryakumar showed many colors in IPL 2023. He started poorly but gained momentum as the tournament progressed. SKY finished on a high as MI bowed out following a defeat to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2. Suryakumar amassed 605 runs at 46.54 (50s: 5, 100: 1). Notably, Sachin Tendulkar (618 in 2010) is the only other MI batter with 600-plus runs in a season.

How did MI fare in IPL 2023?

MI finished the IPL 2023 league stage in fourth place with eight wins in 14 matches (NRR: -0.044). Rohit Sharma and his troops made a poor start to the season, clinching just three of their first seven games. However, they crossed the line five times in their next seven outings. MI then defeated Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator before losing to the Titans.

His notable numbers

SKY's strike rate of 181.13 in IPL 2023 was the highest among batters with over 500 runs. The Indian batter hammered 733 T20I runs in 2023 at 48.86 with a strike rate of 155.95. He was their highest T20I run-scorer in 2023. Earlier this year, he won the ICC Men's T20I Cricket of the Year award for the second successive year.