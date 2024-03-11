Next Article

Rilee Rossouw has become the first foreigner to complete 2,000 PSL runs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Rilee Rossouw completes 2,000 PSL runs: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:08 am Mar 11, 202412:08 am

What's the story South Africa's Rilee Rossouw has become the latest entrant in the 2,000-run club in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Rossouw entered the record books with his 13th run versus Lahore Qalandars in match number 28 of the PSL 2024 season. Quetta Gladiators skipper Rossouw became the fifth player to surpass 2,000 runs. He is also the first foreign player to script this record.

2,000-run club

5th player and first foreigner to clock 2,000 PSL runs

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rossouw has joined the likes of Babar Azam (3,382), Fakhar Zaman (2,525), Shoaib Malik (2,314), and Mohammad Rizwan (2,293) with 2,000-plus runs in the global league. Among foreign players, former ace Shane Watson owns the second-most runs in the tournament's history. Watson scored 1,361 runs from 46 matches at 32.40.

Runs

Rossouw is now the fifth-highest scorer in the PSL

Rossouw is playing his 82nd match in the PSL. He owns exact 2,000 runs at 32.78 (SR: 143.06). He became the fifth-highest scorer in the PSL, having earlier surpassed Kamran Akmal, who hammered 1,972 runs from 75 matches. Rossouw earlier represented the Multan Sultans. He scored 1,117 runs for the Sultans at 34.90 and remains their third-highest scorer.

Information

Dual stint with the Quetta Gladiators

Rossouw made his PSL debut in 2017 for the Gladiators and played for them until 2019. He rejoined the team for PSL 2024, having played for the Sultans from 2020 to 2023. Presently, he owns the fifth-most runs. He owns over 850-plus runs.

Numbers

Over 8,200 runs in the 20-over format

In 330 matches in the 20-over format, Rossouw owns 8,222 runs at 30. He is closing in on 50 half-centuries (49). He also owns six centuries. 767 of his runs have come for South Africa. In the present season of the PSL, Rossouw has raced to 133 runs from 8 matches at 19.

IPL

Rossouw to represent Punjab Kings in IPL 2024

Rossouw joined Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024 auction in Dubai back in December 2023. Punjab Kings roped him in for a whopping Rs. 8 crore. Notably, the player has earlier played for the likes of RCB and DC in the mega tournament. He owns 262 runs from 14 IPL matches at 21.83.

Information

Gladiators beat Qalandars by six wickets

Qalandars posted a score of 166/4 in 20 overs. Abdullah Shafique scored an unbeaten 59. Skipper Shaheen Afridi managed a 34-ball 55. In response, the Gladiators rode on Saud Shakeel's powerful 65-ball 88*. Gladiators won off the final delivery.