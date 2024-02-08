David Miller becomes the 12th batter in T20 cricket to complete 10,000 runs (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

David Miller becomes first SA batter with 10,000 T20 runs

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:43 am Feb 08, 202403:43 am

What's the story David Miller became the latest player to complete 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. The South African dasher unlocked the feat with his 28th run for Paarl Royals in their SA20 playoffs encounter against Joburg Super Kings. Miller scored 47 as his side folded for 138. In response, Joburg Super Kings enjoyed a nine-wicket win. Here we decode Miller's stats.

Next Article

Record

12th batter to complete 10,000 T20 runs

As per ESPNcricinfo, Miller became the 12th batter to amass the golden figure of 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. The veteran dasher is only behind the likes of Chris Gayle (14,562), Shoaib Malik (13,063), Keiron Pollard (12,577), Alex Hales (12,002), Virat Kohli (11,994), David Warner (11,849), Aaron Finch (11,458), Rohit Sharma (11,156), Jos Buttler (11,136), Colin Munro (10,602) and James Vince (10,038).

Information

Miller has had modest returns in SA20

Miller amassed 240 runs from 10 matches in the 2024 SA20. at 30. He hammered a solitary fifty in the competition with a modest strike rate of 118.22. Last season, Miller scored 227 runs at 32.42 with the best score of 42.

Record

Second highest run-getter for Paarl Royals

Miller is the second-highest run-getter for Paarl Royals with 467 runs from 21 matches at an average above 30. The dasher is only behind Paarl Royals' talisman Joe Buttler, who is also the highest run-scorer in the SA20 competition with 800-plus runs. Miller is yet to set the competition on fire across two seasons, having slammed only a solitary fifty.

IPL

Miller owns a strike rate of 138.39 in the IPL

The SA swashbuckler has featured for three teams in the IPL - Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans. Overall, Miller has amassed 2,714 runs from 121 appearances in the tournament at 36.18. He owns a decent strike rate of 138.39 while hammering 12 fifties and a solitary ton. Miller's best IPL season came in 2014 when he scored 446 runs for PBKS.

South Africa

Second-highest run-scorer for South Africa in T20Is

Miller is the second-highest run-getter for South Africa in the shortest format of the game. He is only behind Quinton de Kock's tally of 2,277 runs. The 34-year-old owns 2,268 runs in T20Is but 2,227 runs have come for SA. He scored the rest of the runs for World XI. Overall, Miller has hammered two centuries and six fifties from 113 T20Is (SR: 145.27)

T20s stats

A look at Miller's exceptional T20 career

Miller completed his milestone of 10,000 runs in his 466th T20 match. He owns 10,019 runs at 35.27. The 34-year-old has smoked four centuries along with 45 fifties. The dasher has tonked 444 maximums in the shortest format of the game. Among SA batters, Faf du Plessis with 9,684 runs trails him in this aspect.