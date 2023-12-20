IPL 2024 auction: RR make Rovman Powell their biggest signing

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:51 am Dec 20, 2023

Rajasthan Royals signed Rovman Powell for Rs. 7.4 crore (Photo credit: X/ICC)

Rajasthan Royals had a comparatively quiet Indian Premier League 2024 auction. They were one such team that didn't make too many changes heading into the IPL 2024 auction. RR added Rovman Powell to bolster their middle order while also going big on Vidarbha batter Shubham Dubey. The Royals finished fifth in the IPL 2023 points table, missing the playoffs by two points.

Why does this story matter?

Rajasthan Royals have struggled for continuity over the last few years. RR reached the final in IPL 2022 but fell short against GT in the final. Sanju Samson's men will look to make their mark this season after making some shrewd signings at the auction table. RR have some quality players at their disposal and will hope Powell adds that character in the middle.

Major retained players by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the auction

Yashasvi Jaiswal was RR's standout player last season with 625 runs. He leads the show upfront. The spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 21 and 14 wickets last season respectively. Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, and Trent Boult are quality foreign stars. Retainees also included Prasidh Krishna and Riyan Parag among others.

Purse, trade window, and retained players ahead of the auction

Rajasthan Royals had a purse of Rs. 14.5 crore. RR signed Avesh Khan from LSG and allowed Devdutt Padikkal to move the other way. RR's retained players: Sanju Samson (Captain and wicket-keeper), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa.

A look at their signings from the auction

RR needed to add a few things to their roster in the IPL 2024 auction and they did exactly that. They made some signings with a focus on some quality on the bench. RR's signings at the auction: Rovman Powell (Rs. 7.4 crore), Shubham Dubey (Rs. 5.8 crore), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Rs. 40 lakh), Abid Mushtaq (Rs. 20 lakh), Nandre Burger (Rs. 50 lakh).

Here's RR's squad for IPL 2024

RR's squad for IPL 2024: Sanju Samson (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Avesh Khan (Traded from LSG), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, and Nandre Burger.

Here are the takeaways

RR have got another power-hitter in their middle order and with Powell, there is promise on offer. They also added a backup for Buttler in Kohler-Cadmore. The Englishman is a blazing opener who can also keep wickets. RR released Jason Holder and replaced him with rising SA pacer Burger, who can gain plenty of experience. Meanwhile, the uncapped Dubey can be a surprise hit.